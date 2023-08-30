Nebraska Volleyball: World Record Holder

We've known since February that Volleyball Day in Nebraska would be big.

Now, it is official. It was world record big as 92,003 tickets were scanned - more than for any other women's sports event in history. The previously recognized world record was 91,648 fans in an UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The previous record for an American women’s sporting event was 90,185 in USA’s FIFA World Cup Final against China on July 10, 1999, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Along with the two records mentioned above, the Huskers shattered a pair of NCAA records on Wednesday night, exceeding the previous records for any NCAA volleyball match and an NCAA volleyball regular-season match.

Entering Wednesday night, the largest-ever crowd for any NCAA volleyball match was 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the NCAA Final at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 18, 2021. The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season attendance was 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept 16, 2022.

The Huskers defeated Nebraska-Omaha in a three-set sweep, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13. The Huskers hit .263 for the match while holding Omaha (0-3) to a -.080 attack percentage. Nebraska’s defense limited the Mavericks to only 18 kills on 88 attacks. The Huskers recorded seven blocks while forcing Omaha into 25 attack errors.

Seven Huskers had multiple kills on the historic night. Andi Jackson led the way with eight kills on 12 swings, while Harper Murray put down six kills on 15 swings. Lindsay Krause added five kills on 13 swings. Bergen Reilly had 19 assists, seven digs and three kills while Merritt Beason had eight digs, four blocks and a pair of aces to go along with three kills. Lexi Rodriguez added 15 digs and three service aces.

Nebraska Volleyball’s version of the Tunnel Walk pic.twitter.com/PTEUhTKmOd — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) August 30, 2023

There are so many people dressed in all red on the Big Ten Network. I’m blown away! Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team. @HuskerVB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 31, 2023