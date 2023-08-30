Nebraska Volleyball Plays Omaha in Memorial Stadium

#4 University of Nebraska (3-0) vs University of Nebraska-Omaha (0-2)

When: Wednesday, August 30 2023, 7:00 pm (CT)

Where: Memorial Football Stadium Lincoln, NE

Video: BTN, FoxSports

Radio: Husker Radio Network

#4 Nebraska (3-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1’’ FR Setter

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4’’ SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3’’ FR DS

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6’’ SO DS/L

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5’’ JR DS/L

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0’’ JR Setter

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2‘‘ FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2’’ SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4’’ JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5’’ JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3‘‘ FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4’’ JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2’’ FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5’’ SO MB

University of Nebraska-Omaha (0-2)

Volleyball day in Nebraska involved a great deal of preparation, planning and celebration the culmination of which is four Nebraska teams playing two volleyball matches in Memorial Football Stadium.

A great deal of thought and conversation surrounds the questions regarding the weather, the noise and the quality of volleyball at this venue. The wind will cause more missed serves and less accurate passes. The noise of 90,000 fans will change the ability of the players to communicate during and between plays.

Coaches and players have prepared and considered these possibilities and will do all they can to mitigate them. Merritt Beason said her pregame ritual will involve sunscreen and a likely jersey change between sets due to heat and sweat. Just like they do when they play beach volleyball, some players will wear sunglasses.

Coach Cook said they would include practicing subs before match time since the bench is so far from the court. Each team had a practice session on the court yesterday to get accustomed to the depth perception in such a large space.

While this is an exhibition match for Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney, it is a regular season competition for Nebraska and Omaha. It counts toward their record and will be considered as their body of work for the season. These teams will both make history today but, let’s not forget they also are going to try to win. Let’s step back from the spectacle for a minute and take a look at the Husker’s opponent.

Omaha is 0-2 after losing to Texas A&M and Kansas. The Mavericks are an experienced team starting all juniors and seniors except freshman outside hitters, Amanda Hardt and sophomore Kali Jurgensmeier. They are led by Jurgensmeier in kills per set with 2.86. The 6’1’’ outside hitter from Wahoo, NE is also one of their main passers along side Shayla McCormick from Omaha, NE.

Eight of the 18 players on the Omaha roster are from Nebraska. Their head coach is Matt Buttermore, a Lincoln native, in his fifth year in that role. He was previously at Hastings College for seven years as the head volleyball coach. He is married to Laura Buttermore (formerly Pilakowski) who is the strength and conditioning coach for the Mavericks. Laura played for Nebraska from 1999 to 2002 and is a two time All American. So much to celebrate!

