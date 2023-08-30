Wednesday Flakes Brings You a Nebrasketball Update

Okay, so I’ve been slacking on basketball coverage as of late. Life does that to you. So, here’s a rundown of what has been happening with Nebrasketball the past few weeks.

The Huskers went to Spain and played a few exhibition games. Not a whole lot of the starters played, but they seemed to have a grand old time and went 3-0. I hope they got fat on tapas.

Fred and his crew picked up the commit of former Ball State Gard Jarron “Boogie” Coleman. An all conference selection in the MAC. He should be a nice addition on the court.

Also, transfer Ahron Ulis got busted for gambling while at Iowa. He is still listed on the Huskers roster so we will see what happens with him and the NCAA. Gambling is dumb.

That’s all I have today for Nebrasketball. I’m sure I missed something. Enjoy the Husker volleyball game tonight and tomorrows football scrap against the mighty Gophers of Minnesota.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football 23: Hope is an odd feeling - Off Tackle Empire

In which we make the case for the 23 Cornhuskers being more fun than they have been, or at least we hope so.

Nebraska, UNO, Wayne State volleyball practice Memorial Stadium

The Huskers, Mavericks and Wildcats each had a chance to get acclimated to playing inside Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Nebraska volleyball seeks world attendance record at football stadium

Originally planned as a way to set a volleyball attendance record, Nebraska's plan to host game in football stadium could set women's sports record.

How Nebraska volleyball plans to pack Memorial Stadium - ESPN

Bold coaches, elite players and a football blueprint have put Nebraska volleyball on the brink of breaking the women's sports attendance record set in a 2022 UEFA Champions League match in Barcelona.

Nebraska Football: Here's what Husker fans need to know about Minnesota

Nebraska heads to Minnesota for its season opener Thursday night. Here's what you need to know about the Gophers.

Other News From The Sporting World

2023 preseason college football bottom 10 - ESPN

With much attention paid to college football's cream of the crop, Ryan McGee unveils his best of the worst as the 2023 season approaches.

As college football season kicks off, meet the man who says he ‘screwed up’ the NCAA sport As Notre Dame prepares to take on Navy on Saturday on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC News takes a look at how a 1984 Supreme Court case drastically changed, and continues to change, the sport.

Why college football Week 1 features fewer marquee games - The Washington Post

TV networks are capable of creating high-powered matchups, but they are also one of the reasons there are fewer such games on the schedule this weekend.

2023 FIBA World Cup: Lineup change, fast start spur Team USA’s dominant win over Jordan Coach Steve Kerr swapped Josh Hart for Brandon Ingram as the Americans got off to a 20-4 start and never looked back.

Laura Siegemund rips US Open crowd after loss to Cori Gauff

Siegemund felt the US Open crowd acted disrespectfully toward her.

Yellow Journalism

Alcohol Stoves Aren't the Best Choice for Backpacking Anymore - Backpacker

Making your own camp stove out of a cat food or soda can used to be a rite of passage for backpackers. But with canister stoves getting lighter and cheaper—and fire bans getting more and more common—one Backpacker editor argues their time has come. (Plus: Another editor dissents.)

Two health clinics are set to close in rural Nebraska. Others could follow. - Flatwater Free Press

The closures are the latest casualties in a decades-long decline in health care access across rural America.

The American West Is Built on Contradicting Ideals. These Elk Hunters Were Caught in the Middle.

When four Missouri hunters jumped from one parcel of public land to another, they ignited a debate over corner-crossing and access.

West Virginia University Banked on Growth. It Backfired. - WSJ

The state flagship, like other universities, faces a deficit and major cuts after years of excessive spending

Metallica at Midlife: Less Alcohol, More Tofu and a Blockbuster Tour - WSJ

The world’s biggest heavy-metal band is bringing in millions of dollars a night playing for tens of thousands of fans—while also prioritizing health and family

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment