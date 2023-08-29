Nebraska vs Minnesota: Game Time, TV, Streaming, Odds and More

We barely will have time to recover from Volleyball Day in Nebraska before we turn our attention toward the gridiron as the Huskers visit the Golden Gophers to open the 2023 season.

Nebraska kicks off its 134th season under head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule returns to the college game after spending the past three seasons as a head coach in the National Football League. In his last season as a college head coach in 2019, Rhule was the Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding Baylor to an 11-3 record and a No. 13 final ranking. A proven program builder, Rhule guided both Temple and Baylor to the highest win total in school history in his third season at each school.

Rhule will not make his Memorial Stadium debut until Sept. 16, as NU begins the season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 1995. Rhule is the first Husker head coach to make his debut in a road game since Bernie Masterson, whose first game was also at Minnesota on Sept. 28, 1946 (33-6 loss).

As for Nebraska, the Huskers are beginning the season with a Big Ten Conference game away from home for the fourth straight season. NU traveled to Ohio State to open the Covid-shortened 2020 season, while the Huskers began the 2021 season at Illinois and took on Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, in last year’s season opener.

Date/Time: August 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. CDT

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Surface: Field Turf

Opposition Blog: Check out The Daily Gopher for everything Minnesota

Series Record: Minnesota leads the all-time series 36-25-2

TV: The game will be televised on Fox with Play-by-Play: Gus Johnson; Analyst: Joel Klatt and Sidelines: Jenny Taft. It can be streamed on Fox Sports app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Jessica Coody & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: On Thursday, the temperature in Minneapolis will peak at 83 degrees and start to cool off toward kickoff.

Odds: The Golden Gophers are favored by seven points

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Trivia

Nebraska begins the season with road games at Minnesota and Colorado. The Huskers are opening a season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 1995, when Nebraska traveled to Oklahoma State and then to Michigan State.

Each of the last three meetings between Nebraska and Minnesota have been decided by seven points, with the Gophers winning each game. Going back further, five of the last nine meetings have been one-score games.