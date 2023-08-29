SBN Reacts: What Nebraska fans think about the Run Game and Scoring Offense this season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A few days ago we asked Nebraska fans some questions about the 2023 offense - specifically the run game.

The first question was whether or not Nebraska would have a 1,000 yard rusher.

I would have expected a higher percentage than 53%.

Does this show a reticence to trust the Nebraska run game OR do people believe carries will be split between backs enough there won’t be one guy with a lot of yards?

Who Will Be Nebraska’s leading rusher?

Jeff Sims is pretty far down the list. Is that a sign Nebraska fans don’t want their quarterback running the ball that much, or because we believe Marcus Satterfield will rely on backs to get the yardage?

Who will score the most rushing TDs?

Faith in Gabe Ervin Jr?

How many points will Nebraska’s offense average per game this season?

Egad.

Nebraska obviously isn’t going to win a lot of games scoring 22-28 points a game unless the Tony White defense plays pretty well.

What do you guys think of this survey?