Transfer TE Arik Gilbert, arrested for Burglary overnight in Lancaster County

Husker Fans on Social Media were hit with some not-so-pleasant news early this morning on the verge of their Thursday evening tilt with the Minnesota Gophers. Tight End, Arik Gilbert, has been arrested and booked for Burglary of a smoke shop in Lancaster County, NE.

The one time LSU commit, turned Georgia transfer, and recent Husker transfer has been awaiting a waiver from the NCAA for several months, requesting immediate eligibility.

The odds were already playing against Gilbert, as the NCAA has been denying eligibility requests from several universities over the course of this Summer. But according to Coach Rhule, the ball was in the NCAA's corner and the Huskers would await their decision. Stating at one point if Gilbert was not awarded the Waiver, the NCAA should not have it as an option.

Unfortunately, this recent incident might make up the minds of the NCAA for them, which while it may be seen as a knee jerk reaction before Gilbert even has his day in Court, he may now need to seek the approval of his coach and teammates to return to the team. We know Coach Bob Wagner, ironically Gilbert's former position coach at UNL, was asked to step down several weeks ago based on a alcohol related arrest.

Time will tell what is decided, but I do not anticipate Coach Rhule will have a that decision in his press conference this morning before the Huskers leave for their game this Thursday night.

