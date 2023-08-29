Corn Flakes: Harper Murray is B1G Freshman of The Week

Did you catch all the Husker volleyball games this weekend? It was so fun to see the volleyball team back on the court and watch all of the players we come to love and the new ones shine.

I told my friend that I can definitely see how Harper Murray was named National Gatorade Player of the Year, and obviously others noticed too as she was named B1G Freshman of the Week.

I’m pumped to watch them tomorrow night in Memorial Stadium. Even if our seats aren’t great it’s going to be a fantastic time! I cannot wait to see the team pick up where they left off on Sunday.

Nebraska

Murray Named B1G Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska football gets new warning about CTE

A new report centering on CTE has been released and it should be taken as a very big warning sign for the Nebraska football program.

Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue

An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

#4 Nebraska Volleyball Set to Play in Memorial Football Stadium - Corn Nation

Harper Murray receives first week honors

Nebraska football vs. Minnesota: Television, tickets and more

Matt Rhule's Husker debut is set for Thursday night against Minnesota. Here's everything you need to know for Nebraska football's season opener.

Elsewhere

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh backs student-athlete revenue sharing - ESPN

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says student-athletes should be included in NCAA revenue sharing, adding that the "current status quo is unacceptable."

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore suspended for season opener as part of self-imposed penalties - CBSSports.com

Moore will still serve as the team's acting coach against Bowling Green in Week 3

New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor | AP News

A digital platform where college athletes can alert their administrations anonymously to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report suspected gambling activity.

Maui pros paddle out with kids from Lahaina for a healing surf session : The Picture Show : NPR

Families displaced by wildfire get a welcome reprieve as a surf session for kids and families gave them a chance for a normal Saturday.

Chicago police believe gunshots that wounded 2 women at White Sox game came from inside stadium - The Athletic

Chicago police believe the gunshots that wounded two women at Friday's White Sox game came from inside the stadium.

Noah Lyles, NBA 'world champions' and the idea of American exceptionalism : NPR

When track and field star Noah Lyles questioned why people refer to NBA title winners as "world champions," everyone from Drake to Kevin Durant rushed to have their say.