4 Nebraska Volleyball Set to Play in Memorial Football Stadium

Nebraska’s volleyball team moved up one spot from 5th (tied) to 4th in the AVCA poll after sweeping their three opponents this weekend. Nebraska beat Utah State, Lipscomb and LMU at home in the Devaney Center.

Wisconsin took over the #1 spot after beating Baylor and TCU. Previous #1 Texas dropped to #7 with a 1-1 weekend losing to Long Beach State and beating LMU.

1. Wisconsin

2. Stanford

3. Louisville

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Pitt

Nebraska’s freshmen Harper Murray was named MVP of the home tournament while Lexi Rodriguez and Laney Choboy were named to the all tournament team. The B1G also honored Murray by naming her the B1G freshman of the week. Murray averaged 3.67 kills per set and had a .343 hitting percentage.

These are great numbers by the freshmen during the opening weekend of play. She hit from the front at backrow and earned kills for the team both routinely and in critical moments. She established herself as an offensive threat as an attacker and behind the service line with five service aces for the weekend.

She also was the frequent target of opponent serves. She often passes in formation with Rodriguez and Choboy, who are excellent passers. Serving Murray is the best choice for opponents. Murray had 7 reception errors and will look to reduce those and improve overall serve reception in the coming weeks.

She along with her teammates meet the passing challenge next in Memorial Football Stadium against Omaha. Playing in the football stadium brings excitement and attendance records but it also brings playing challenges. Depth perception and eye focus is very different in any new venue but will be extremely different Wednesday night.

This is a celebration of Nebraska and the love of volleyball so we won’t bring the mood down too low but this will not be a precision match. Errors will occur specifically in serving and passing simply because of the elements. It will, however, be spectacular in terms of logistics and the sheer joy so many have for the sport of volleyball and specifically Nebraska volleyball.

You can listen on Husker Radio Network or watch the match on BTN/FoxSports or maybe you are one of 85,000 going to the match. Where are you sitting? GBR!