How Did Nebraska Football’s Recruits Perform This Past Friday?

Let’s get down to the nitty gritty of things!

Gibson Pyle

Gibson’s Klein Cain squad unfortunately lost to Summer Creek High of Houston, to the tune of 28-21. Gibson showed excellent movement & a nasty streak in his film despite the loss.

Daniel Kaelin

It was a miserable night for Bell West as Omaha North thumped them 25-7. Danny Dimes passed for a TD in the loss.

Isaiah McMorris

In concerning news, Isaiah McMorris is out indefinitely with a hamstring issue. He did not play against Omaha North.

Dae’vonn Hall

Dae’vonn caught the T-Birds’ only touchdown of the game.

Donovan Jones

The Omaha North safety showed great ranginess in the victory over Bellevue West. His closing speed really impresses.

Carter Nelson

Carter did what he was supposed to do against North Central High: DOMINATE. He totaled 274 all-purpose yards & scored six (!) touchdowns. 2 passing, 2 rushing & 2 receiving. Can’t wait to get him to Lincoln!

Carlon Jones

The Texas defender enjoyed a dominant 40-27 victory over Sweeny High. The Bay City, TX defensive lineman displayed all the makings of a future trench warrior.

Jacory Barney Jr.

The South Florida standout made his presence felt in the Palmetto Panthers’ 13-12 victory over Homestead High. Homestead is one of the best teams in the state of Florida & narrowly lost the state title to national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in 2022. Playing QB for his squad, he drove the offense down the field, then scored on a 2 yard keeper that proved to be the game’s decisive touchdown.

Tyson Terry

The Omaha North defensive lineman could NOT BE STOPPED against Bellevue West. He looked like a man possessed in the Vikings’ road W. Can we persuade him to come a year early???

#Huskers DT commit Tyson Terry (@tyson_terryyy) was allll over the Thunderbirds in Omaha North's 25-7 win over Bellevue West.



*these are just from the 1st quarter* pic.twitter.com/0Yyfiklv0n — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) August 26, 2023

Thanks for tuning in & as always, Go Big Red!