Monday Flakes: Volleyball Stars Emerging and COLLEGE FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY!!

I watched real college football this weekend.

It was good.

Okay, the games weren’t always great, but is was awesome to see real live football players playing real life football again.

Are you ready for the Husker debut under Matt Rhule?!?

(if not, what is wrong with you????)

Corn Flakes

Huskers receive in-state commitment from football and baseball standout

Huskers receive a commitment from versatile in-state athlete.

Huskers Finish Ameritas Players Challenge with Sweep of SMU - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

he Nebraska volleyball team moved to 3-0 after a 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of SMU in front of a crowd of 8,311 on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Tominaga Helps Japan to Win over Finland - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga had 17 points off the bench, as Japan rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit in a 98-88 victory over Finland Sunday morning in the FIBA World Cup.

Johansson Takes 13th at Worlds - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska track and field athletes Axelina Johansson and Rhema Otabor wrapped up competition at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Sports!!

Shaq makes kids make 'business plan' before they get money - Upworthy

The term “nepo baby” most often refers to the offspring of a successful Hollywood actor, the kids of Shaquille O'Neal, one of the NBA’s highest-paid players, could certainly make the list. However, they have to have a solid "business plan" before O'Neal will give them money.

He umpired his first game at 12 years old. Now 60 years later, he’s called his last strike - Flatwater Free Press

Roger Hammond’s longevity makes him a rarity in the world of sports officiating. Poor sportsmanship is a leading reason why many quit.

Simone Biles wins record eighth U.S. gymnastics championship - ESPN

Simone Biles won her record eighth U.S. gymnastics championship on Sunday night, 10 years after she first ascended to the top of her sport as a teenage prodigy.

Yankees-Rays: Benches clear twice in eighth inning at Tropicana Field

There’s a recent history of bad blood between the Yankees and Rays and it resurfaced again Sunday at Tropicana Field as New York lost another series.

Competitors get down and dirty at Britain’s bog snorkeling championships | AP News

Intrepid athletes have donned snorkels and slithered through slime during the World Bog Snorkeling Championships in Britain.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not guaranteed)

Who's Afraid of Lorne Michaels? - Longreads

The legendary Saturday Night Live producer is either a genius, or a mad scientist. Or worse.

Paralyzed Woman ‘Speaks’ with Brain Signals Turned into Talking Avatar in World First

The tech can decode the signals at a rate of 80 words a minute, while an audio recording of her voice from her wedding day gives them life.

The Weekly Dump

What your poop color can say about your health | CNN

Here’s how to know when your poop color isn’t an issue and when you should see a doctor.