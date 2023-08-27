 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Minnesota And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 1

By Jon Johnston
Wisconsin v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Wooooooooooo!

The opening game of the 2023 Nebraska football season is nearly upon us. Our beloved Huskers kick off the season against Big Ten West foe Minnysota this Thursday night at 7:00 PM on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota is a 7.5 point favorite. The game is in Minneapolis at Hutchinson Bank Stadium, so you’d consider the Gophers a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral field.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 1

  • Michigan State is a 14.5-point favorite over Central Michigan, OU is 47
  • Michigan is a 36-point favorite over East Carolina, OU is 51.5
  • Iowa is a 25.5-point favorite over Utah State, OU is 43.5
  • Purdue is a 4-point favorite over Fresno State, OU is 48.5
  • Ohio State is a 30-point favorite over Indiana, OU is 60
  • Wisconsin is a 27.5-point favorite over Buffalo, OU is 54.5
  • Penn State is a 20.5-point favorite over West Virginia, OU is 50.5
  • Maryland over Towson - no odds.
  • Illinois is a 9-point favorite over Toledo, OU is 46
  • Northwestern vs Rutgers - No odds

I like that the oddsmakers has Iowa a 25.5-point favorite. At least someone has faith than they can get above the low bar set for Brian Ferentz keeping his job.

