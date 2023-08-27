Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Minnesota And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 1

Wooooooooooo!

The opening game of the 2023 Nebraska football season is nearly upon us. Our beloved Huskers kick off the season against Big Ten West foe Minnysota this Thursday night at 7:00 PM on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Minnesota is a 7.5 point favorite. The game is in Minneapolis at Hutchinson Bank Stadium, so you’d consider the Gophers a 4.5 point favorite on a neutral field.

Other Big Ten Teams In Week 1

Michigan State is a 14.5-point favorite over Central Michigan, OU is 47

Michigan is a 36-point favorite over East Carolina, OU is 51.5

Iowa is a 25.5-point favorite over Utah State, OU is 43.5

Purdue is a 4-point favorite over Fresno State, OU is 48.5

Ohio State is a 30-point favorite over Indiana, OU is 60

Wisconsin is a 27.5-point favorite over Buffalo, OU is 54.5

Penn State is a 20.5-point favorite over West Virginia, OU is 50.5

Maryland over Towson - no odds.

Illinois is a 9-point favorite over Toledo, OU is 46

Northwestern vs Rutgers - No odds

I like that the oddsmakers has Iowa a 25.5-point favorite. At least someone has faith than they can get above the low bar set for Brian Ferentz keeping his job.

