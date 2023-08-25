Nebraska Football Reacts Survey: About Our Beloved Huskers Rushing Game This Season

I would appreciate it very much if you would participate in this survey. It pertains to what you think will happen with Nebraska’s rushing game this season.

Will anyone make 1,000 yards rushing?

Who will be Nebraska’s leading rusher?

Who will score the most rushing TDs?

How many points will Nebraska’s offense average per game this season?

I enjoy presenting these surveys because the results give us some fun information on what Husker fans are thinking as we approach this pivotal 2023 season.

So... please take part!

