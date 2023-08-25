Five Heart Podcast 341: One Week to Go to Minnesota vs Nebraska

This week on the Five Heart Podcast...it’s the little reminder you needed that we’re one week away from kicking off the 2023 Nebraska Football season. If you aren’t entirely bought in and predicting a 15-0 season, can you even call yourself a fan?

Jon and new guy Jarek will go over some of the final aspects of the end of Fall camp, you know, probably the hottest one on record. Matt Rhule and Company have the team firing on all cylinders, are into the new and expensive locker room, and we have a quarterback!

Oh, you didn’t know? Cade McNamara, the transfer portal acquisition upon which Iowa was pinning all of its hopes and dreams, has “no comment” on the timetable of his recovery. Is it a long con? Or is THE MAN in Iowa City down for an extended period of time?

And as a bonus...Greg is actually here!