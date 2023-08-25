Friday Flakes: Alberts on High Ticket Prices for Football - “And that’s not right. Especially when you’re 3-9.”

Has something put Athletic Director Trev Alberts in a grumpy mood lately? He has been making several comments (one is particularly below) about the unacceptable state of the Nebraska football program.

There appears to be a sense of urgency with the Athletic Department and that is definitely a good thing. Hopefully it does not turn to desperation over the next several years.

To add to the comment below in the next section, when talking about the prices of football tickets (including donations) Alberts made the salient comment that essentially Nebraska football’s ticket prices should not be as high as they are particularly when the product has been terrible.

Alberts says Nebraska has the fifth-most expensive ticket in CFB when all licenses/donations taken into account.



“And that’s not right. Especially when you’re 3-9.” — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 24, 2023

I always go back to the fact that Nebraska not only is competing against members of the Big Ten but they are also competing with couches, air conditioning and heating.

The losing definitely does not help either. But why would I want to pay all that money to sit in cramped seating where they are trying to fit 30 people in a row that can only fit 26.

Yes, it is unfortunate that we are much bigger than we were in the 1800s but it is the reality. I have zero incentive to go to a game to be smashed instead of sitting at home watching it on my tv with the air conditioner/heater.

Now if Nebraska starts 4-0, maybe being smashed by fellow Nebraskans does not sound too bad.

A devastating quote from Trev Alberts on the radio show this week.

Trev Alberts tonight with a notable quiet-part-out-loud riff on where CFB is going and Nebraska’s potential place in the landscape. pic.twitter.com/K0zp0Lw5z0 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 24, 2023

Could this mean that if everything flipped right now that Nebraska would be on the outside looking in?

Or maybe he means that if things continue to trend this direction that it will not be long before Nebraska would not be a part of major college football.

I heard last week that last season Nebraska was tied for 18th, out of the power five conferences, for the amount of times it was on major network type television. That would make you think that Nebraska is in a safe spot.

However, that spot is probably ready to be taken by somebody else.

