College Football Schedule For 8/26/23

It’s week zero. Yes, it still doesn’t make sense to call something zero. It’s almost as if it doesn’t count. Zero, means nothing. It’s the first week, but also not the first week.

But it is fun to day and refer to the handful of games that play during this weekend.

We have a fun slate this Saturday. No games that are really earth shattering unless you bet the house on Mercer vs. North Alabama. However, it is college football and we have once again waited all summer for this to happen.

The “Big Game” is Navy vs. Notre Dame. The Midshipmen will take on the Fighting Irish in Dublin, Ireland. Remember Dublin? It is where former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost fake kicked his way out of a win and former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald won his last game.

Yeah, last year was weird. I wish the best for Marcus Freeman who leads Notre Dame and first year Navy head coach Brian Newberry on their trip and hopefully nothing bad happens to either once regarding the outcome.

I also hope the fans get free beer like the 50,000 Husker fans and 37 Wildcat fans got last year at the game.

With that said, enjoy this first (not first) week of college football!

College Football Schedule 8/26/23 ﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide) ﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide) Saturday, August 26th Navy vs. Notre Dame (Dublin) 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video Mercer vs. North Alabama (Cramton Bowl) 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video UTEP at Jacksonville State 4:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video Fordham at Albany 6:00 PM $Flo Video Ohio at San Diego State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video UMass at New Mexico State 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video Hawaii at Vanderbilt 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video Jackson State vs. SC State 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video San Jose State at USC 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video FIU at Louisiana Tech 8:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

Check out all the odds for this weekends games at Draft Kings.

Odds/lines subject to change. Terms & conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.