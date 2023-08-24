Thursday Flakes: Making Omelettes, Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower and Red Way Shuts Down

News came out yesterday that Red Way (Lincoln’s hometown airline) was ceasing operations on August 31st. It is a bit disappointing that they didn’t even make it to football season. I think the airline would have lasted a little longer if started a month or two before football season but the whole decision does seem to be a bit odd. I wonder if Ted Carter leaving Lincoln for Columbus has something to do with the deal falling apart. I was planning to fly out of Lincoln the Monday after the Michigan game, but now I will be flying out of Omaha instead.

It’s 2023 and tourism is pretty much back to normal, which also unfortunately means that there is a lot of tourists doing incredibly dumb stuff such as filling their water bottle at Rome’s Trevi Fountain, sleeping overnight at the Eiffel Tower and much more. I don’t know if there is a way to stop this but these cities really do need to start putting their foot down and imposing even heavier fines to discourage even the most incompetent from making themselves look like idiots at popular tourist attractions.

What special ingredients do you use to make an omelette? What is your favorite way to cook eggs? Have you ever skiplagged in order to save money? Did you fly with Red Way before it shut down? Do you have any crazy stories where you witnessed tourists doing dumb things? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Nebraska Athletics Announces Game Day Information for Volleyball Day in Nebraska | Volleyball | Huskers.com

Parking lots on Aug. 30 will open at 1 p.m., and Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition at 4:30 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media. Nebraska will then host Omaha at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Approximately 15 minutes after the Nebraska-UNO match ends, country music star Scotty McCreery will take the stage to finish the night with a concert.

Michigan State Spartans 2023 Football Preview | Football | Corn Nation

After a magical 2021 season led by running back Kenneth Walker, reality hit hard for Michigan State last season. The Spartans fell from a New Years Six bowl game to a 5-7 record in 2022. And with only 13 returning starters as a result of losing two of their top offensive stars to the transfer portal after spring practice, 2023 has the potential to be another rough season in East Lansing.

Nebraska’s Barret Liebentritt Embracing Fullback Role | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“I love hitting people,” Liebentritt said. “Blocking’s been my forte since I was young.” The former Omaha Skutt two-way star has been building a reputation among his teammates all month, one collision at a time. Running back Rahmir Johnson called him a “true, ideal fullback” after only a few practices. Position coach E.J. Barthel lists the traits of a bruiser in the 6-foot, 235-pounder — adaptable, physical at the point of contact, athletic, can catch the ball and even run it “in emergency situations.”

Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale | Women’s Basketball | Huskers.com

Season reserved tickets at Pinnacle Bank Arena are just $187, including fees, which represents a $5 savings per ticket over the single-game reserved price ($16) for the upcoming season. Faculty and staff reserved tickets are $170, while season adult general admission tickets are $102.

Huskers Visit Eastern Washington, Gonzaga | Women’s Soccer | Huskers.com

The Nebraska soccer team (1-0-1) aims to continue its momentum from last weekend when the Huskers hit the road to meet Eastern Washington and Gonzaga. The Huskers and Eagles (0-2-0) square off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT at EWU Soccer Field in Cheney, Wash. NU’s match against Gonzaga (2-0-0) is slated for Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. CT in Spokane, Wash. Fans can watch both Thursday’s and Sunday’s game on ESPN+ and track the action by viewing the live stats on goeags.com and gozags.com.

Six Huskers Named to Senior Bowl Watch List | Football | Huskers.com

Six Nebraska football players were named to the Senior Bowl Watch List, announced on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott, running back Anthony Grant, defensive back Quinton Newsome, linebacker Luke Reimer and defensive lineman Ty Robinson each earned a spot on the watch list.

Labor Day Weekend Travel What Are the Best and Worst Times To Drive? | Travel | Travel Pulse

“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in the release. “If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”

American Airlines Sues Skiplagged.com for Allegedly Deceiving Travelers | Travel | Travel Pulse

“Many of the fares displayed on Skiplagged’s website are higher than what the consumer would pay if they simply booked a ticket on American’s website or through an actual authorized agent,” the suit says. “It is a classic bait and switch: draw consumers in with the promise of secret fares, and instead sell the consumer a ticket at a higher price.”

Frontier Airlines Reveals Sweepstakes Aimed at Travelers With Student Debt | Travel | Travel Pulse

Amid the end of the moratorium on student loan payments in the United States, the low-cost carrier is launching a promotion to award 100 lucky winners with promotional miles equal to their current student loan balance, up to a maximum of 100,000 miles per winner. The total sweepstakes payout for all winners will be capped at 10 million miles, with Promotional miles being non-qualifying toward Frontier Miles Elite Status.

The 10 Most Incredible Road Trips in the USA | Travel | Lonely Planet

Get up close and personal with the country’s most striking landscapes – dense eastern forests, windswept plains, red rock canyons, dramatic Pacific coastlines – and make pit stops at some of its most famous cities all in one go.

Copy My Trip: Six Days Road-Tripping in El Salvador | Travel | Lonely Planet

Major policy changes under Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s young and wildly popular president, have lately changed things, sharply increasing public safety and opening up previously inaccessible parts of the country – and after reading more about its highland towns, volcanoes and fabled beaches we set off to discover the Massachusetts-sized country in six packed days.

The Top 5 International Destinations for Americans This Labor Day | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

For the final summer holiday weekend, Europe appears to offer the greatest appeal, accounting for four of the top five booked cities: Rome, London, Dublin, and Paris. Vancouver rounds out the list, as Canada is usually popular this time of year.

What It’s Like to Go to Space as a Tourist | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“Looking back on our planet, I felt this deeper connection to love,” Schahaff says. “I did not feel myself as an individual. I could actually see and feel everything that we are.” “It almost feels like gravity is what sets the thoughts in our mind,” Schahaff continued. “Without that gravity, I felt like I was timeless—all I had was awe.”

2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The two men snuck into the area and passed out and were awoken by a guard the following morning during a routine security sweep, according to the news outlet. The incident prompted emergency personnel to investigate, a delay in opening of the Eiffel Tower to ticket holders by an hour.

How to Make the Perfect Omelette | Travel | BBC

A rich and creamy omelette is a test of a young chef’s ability in French kitchens. Yves Camdeborde shares his story behind the illustrious dish, and best practices for making it.

Stunning Photos of a New African Wonder | Travel | BBC

Although many travellers will have heard of the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in Ethiopia, few will know about the “new Lalibela” being carved out of the rockface by a devoted monk.

Is This the Summer of Bad Tourists | Travel | BBC

From vandalizing ancient sites to disrespecting local culture, we’re increasingly aware of travelers misbehaving – and this could ultimately be a good thing.

Bombshell from Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts tonight with a notable quiet-part-out-loud riff on where CFB is going and Nebraska’s potential place in the landscape. pic.twitter.com/K0zp0Lw5z0 — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 24, 2023

Corn Nation’s Dear Leader Jon Johnston makes an appearance on Big Ten Ted Live

And Adam Carriker does an interview with Larry the Cable Guy