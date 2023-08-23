Wednesday Flakes Brings You A University President Search

Ted Carter, thanks for what you did here. I wish you the best at Ohio State.

That’s it, that’s all one needs to say. He did a good job for the most part and left a little earlier that most of us would have wanted. But, that’s the world we live in. Nebraska grabbed our current chancellor Rodney D. Bennett from Southern Mississippi after a very nice career at the institution. It happens.

If we can do it to an institution, an institution can do it to us. Especially one with way more money and students.

What I would take away is that OSU was impressed with what he did at Nebraska. Enough to come in and grab Ted for themselves. That’s a good thing.

Now, we just need to find another president...

