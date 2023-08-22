Corn Flakes: Nebraska Volleyball Day is Almost Here!

This heatwave this week is really something else.

At school the air conditioner is not working properly and we had a toasty day yesterday. My 3rd graders were champs though. At the end of the day I thanked them for doing such a great job even though it was hot and they told me they didn’t think it was that bad. I definitely felt differently than they did.

I hoping the forecast holds up and it is a bit cooler next week. I cannot wait to watch Nebraska volleyball at Memorial Stadium and I hope that the rest of my family isn’t too crabby if it’s hot.

No matter the weather though, it’s almost volleyball and football season and that’s just exciting!

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Elsewhere

