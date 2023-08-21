 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Did Nebraska Football Recruits Play This Past Friday?

High school football is back! Akelo brings you your weekly recruiting update!

By Akelo Roberts
/ new
Jon Johnston

In order for Nebraska football to come back, we need big time football players that can make big time plays. You do this by recruiting. This class, we have a gaggle of players I feel can be big time. Let’s see how they played this week!

Jacory Barney Jr.

The four-star wideout from Miami, Florida starred for his Miami Palmetto Panthers squad against Doral Academy. He made several tough catches in coverage, and he also even played a little quarterback & tossed two touchdowns! Needless to say, the kid is a gamer.

Daniel Kaelin

While the T-Birds defeated Creighton Prep 27-13, they did it mostly on the ground as the passing attack failed to get in a rhythm for much of the contest, partly due to windy conditions & partly due to the Junior Jays’ swarming defense. Kaelin found himself benched in the 2nd half. He finished with 226 passing yards while going 22-for-35 (62.8% completion percentage.)

Isaiah McMorris

McMorris has been slowly working his way back from a hamstring injury. He finished with seven catches for 57 yards.

Dae’vonn Hall

Fighting off cramps during the game, Hall mustered a paltry 4 catches for 25 yards in the Bell West victory over Creighton Prep.

Evan Taylor

Evan’s Cuthbertson squad blanked rival Parkwood High 24-0 in a clash of suburban Charlotte programs. Offensively, Evan added 3 catches for 24 yards. I couldn’t find any defensive stats. Fun fact: Evan is coached by Duke Howell, the father of UNC/Washington Deadskins QB Sam Howell!

This is your weekly recruiting update. As always, Go Big Red!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...