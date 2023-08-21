Monday Flakes: Rhule Names Starting Running Back and Volleyball Is Almost Here

Students return to campus today.

I am glad to have them back. Their energy and their enthusiasm makes all of us remember why we love our job.

Summer is all about administrative duties, visioning, planning and trying to set a course for the upcoming year. Now that year is here and it is time to quit planning and start doing.

Corn Flakes

Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18

Huskers hold final scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.

Rhule names Gabe Ervin Jr. Huskers’ starting running back

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has been fairly transparent when it comes to naming starters at two major positions: quarterback and running back.

Red Edges White in Competitive Scrimmage - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Nebraska volleyball team began its 2023 season with its annual Red-White intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday night in front of 8,035 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team won the tightly contested match, 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25).

Sports!

Phillies’ Trea Turner accomplishes wild home run feat not seen in 15 years | Fox News

The Phillies’ Trea Turner hit two home runs Saturday against the Washington Nationals, and they both came in the same inning off the same pitcher.

Spain beats England to win Women’s World Cup, completing its rise to the sport’s summit

Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women’s World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday’s final.

Big Swing Brice!



A solo homer into the opposite field from Brice Matthews gives the Eighty Deuces the lead! pic.twitter.com/wi2v64BZkS — Fayetteville Woodpeckers (@WoodpeckersNC) August 19, 2023

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Tree of the Year Contest Features Oak that Stood Up to Bombing and Elm that Survived Catastrophic Plague

12 trees have been nominated for the outstanding characteristics they lend to surrounding townscapes and city parks, this year's theme.

Recipe for disaster? I tried Botatouille, BuzzFeed’s AI kitchen helper | Environment | The Guardian

I wondered whether a bot could transform the cooking experience – so I let it plan my meals for a day

How influencers are making money by letting people watch them sleep | RNZ News

Most people twitch in their sleep - but a few have found a way to turn that into profit. Video platforms are filled with so-called "sleep streamers".

James Webb telescope photo shows a question mark-shaped structure in deep space : NPR

A stunning new image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a pair of actively forming stars. But many people are more curious about the tiny question mark visible toward the bottom of the frame.

A power outage in New Jersey was due to an unlikely culprit: a fish likely put there by a bird | AP News

Officials say a New Jersey power outage a week ago was due to an unlikely culprit — a fish. Sayreville police say a fish was found on a transformer after the Aug. 12 outage, and they suspect a bird dropped it.

Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session | Reuters

Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist.

The Weekly Dump

You get a trifecta of #2 this week

‘We became weirdly obsessed’: how a ‘poodunnit’ podcast about a wedding’s dirty secret went viral | Podcasts | The Guardian

Three years ago, two brides and a ‘detective’ friend released a true-crime series in which they visited zoos, tracked submarines and interrogated guests. Now, their ‘poodunnit’ is a word-of-mouth smash

Pensacola apartment complex uses ‘PooPrints’ to crack down on dog poop dilemma | WEAR

Cordova Regency is just one of 50 Northwest Florida apartments using it to identify and crack down on owners who refuse to clean up after their pup.

Arizona woman discovers snake in worst possible place in her home | Fox News

An Arizona woman came home after a four day trip to a slithering surprise and found a pink coachwhip snake chilling out inside her toilet. Video of the snake’s removal has gone viral.