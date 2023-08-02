Nebraska Defensive Back Myles Farmer Enters the Transfer Portal - Started 11 Games in 2022

Well that was a quick turn of events.

First, the media pointed out that Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer was not at Fan Day.

Then, Head Coach Matt Rhule announced that Farmer has been suspended and that the ball was in Farmer’s court as far as returning to the team.

Now, Sean Callahan announced that Myles Farmer has entered the transfer portal.

Suspended Nebraska starter Myles Farmer enters NCAA transfer portal https://t.co/mRT9ruJz3z #Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) August 2, 2023

This is a hit to the Nebraska defense as Farmer started 11 games and was second on the team with 73 tackles on the 100th ranked defense.

Outside of football he was on the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team in 2020 and the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2020 and 2023 according to Huskers.com.

The junior from Atlanta, GA will likely find a new home fairly quickly though with the start of fall camps might make his options quite limited. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Rhule had hoped that Farmer would be back with the team but apparently Farmer does not agree.