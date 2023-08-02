Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Death Of A Conference

The Pac 12 was technically formed in 1915. Back then, they were called the Pacific Coast Conference. Since then, schools have come and gone. They’ve changed their names a handful of times. Won a bunch of titles in many sports.

Now, they are down to 9 schools with more likely leaving.

I have historically enjoyed the PAC 12. They’ve been fun. UCLA came out of it with an ungodly run of titles back when John Wooden was coaching basketball. Baseball of course has deep history in the conference with USC, Arizona, and Arizona State spending plenty of time in Omaha. As for football, many modern schemes were first birthed on the west coast.

That all might be in the history books fairly soon.

The once mighty conference is hemorrhaging schools and with it their big boy status in the world. No one is quite sure what the next steps will be or if there will be any. Hopefully something positive comes out of all of this.

Mankilling Mastodons

Husker basketball works overtime in 89-84 win

Brice Williams had a game-high 28 points to lead five players in double figures, as Nebraska rallied for an 89-84 overtime win over the Madrid All-Stars Monday evening.

Tony White talks about the Huskers building into 'playing shape,' Ru's rise and playing with 'Husker Speed'

What's Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White seeing from his defense early in camp?

News and Quotes From Nebraska's Second Practice of Fall Camp - All Huskers

Players' physical improvement impresses D-line coach Terrance Knighton

Nebraska camp Day 1: Matt Rhule on being uncomfortable, Myles Farmer’s suspension and more - The Athletic

Matt Rhule and the Huskers got to work Monday, one month before the Huskers open the 2023 season at Minnesota.

Nick Henrich shares takeaways of Tony White's coaching - On3

On Monday, Cornhuskers linebacker Nick Henrich revealed his perspective on Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White.

Other News From The Sporting World

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers accused of betting on ISU sports, football

Hunter Dekkers faces the potential loss of permanent eligibility with gambling allegations made public Tuesday.

Houston Astros' Framber Valdez pitches no-hitter against Cleveland Guardians

Framber Valdez threw 93 pitches, including 65 strikes, en route to the 321st no-hitter in MLB history, leading the Houston Astros to a shutout of the Cleveland Guardians in Houston.

South Africa shock Italy to qualify for Round of 16 at WWC - ABC News

Thembi Kgatlana scored a last-gasp winner to give South Africa their first ever Women's World Cup win with a 3-2 victory over Italy that sent them through to the Round of 16 at the expense of their opponents.

Op-Ed: Pac-12's Apple TV streaming deal is bad for business - Sports Illustrated Colorado Buffaloes News, Analysis and More

Pac-12 schools are considering their options when it comes to any deal with Apple TV as the streaming storefront for the conference. Campus leaders are digesting the possibilities of a stream-centric future and the variance in potential income. The money piece is tricky because of the variables of subscriptions.

Canzano: Clearing smoke of college football

Big Sky Conference serves as a reminder.

Yellow Journalism

Who Was Ludwig Wittgenstein?

Ludwig Wittgenstein pioneered several bold new approaches to philosophy during the 20th century. We take a brief look at his legacy.

Del the Funky Homosapien on Gorillaz's "Clint Eastwood": ‘If They a Cartoon Band, Why You Motherfuckers Doing This Shit?’ - SPIN

The lead single from 2001's Gorillaz, the self-titled debut from Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewlett's virtual band, "Clint Eastwood" peaked at No.

Every Boss Pedal and Which Band Its Owners Desperately Wish They Were In

No company is more responsible for the proliferation of pedals than Boss. They’ve worsened guitarists’ delusions of grandeur more than anyone, so it’s time to take them to task.

How to reduce American carnage

Too many Americans are dying before their time. Solutions are hard, but within reach | Leaders

Podcast Schomodcast

Auditory Enlightenment