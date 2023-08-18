Nebraska Football: Two Make 247Sports’ Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

It’s hard to complain when Nebraska has not one but two members of 247Sports’ True Freshman All-American Team.

It’s almost time for kickoff across the country, which means it’s time to introduce the world to college football’s true freshman class. These are players who have “next” in college football. It might be from Week 1 of the season or it could be much later in the year, but these 247Sports Preseason True Freshman All-Americans are players who will have an impact on the 2023 season, based on feedback from sources across the country and experts in the 247Sports network.

Great recognition for Cameron Lenhardt and Princewill Umanmielen, who were both four star edge rushers from Matt Rhule’s transition class.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, they are going to take up just one spot on the defensive line for the All-American team.

Again, it is hard to complain.

Here is the small blurb from 247Sports.com:

Cameron Lenhardt/Princewill Umanmielen, DL, Nebraska Top247 rank: No. 43 EDGE/No. 218 overall, No. 24 EDGE Two players for one spot? Sue me. Both of Nebraska’s four-star edge rushers — Lenhardt and Umanmielen — should play big roles for the Huskers this season and are currently tangled in a competition for a starting spot. Either way, they’ll both see plenty of reps along the defensive front. Sources have raved about the duo since they arrived on campus as early enrollees.

There have been some comments here and there both Lendhart and Umanmielen coming out of fall camp. Unfortunately, it sounds like Umanmielen is hurt but his injury is not long term so hopefully we will see him sooner than later.

The question we do have to ask ourselves is that did Rhule and Co. do such a good job finding these kids that they are the type of players that could start as true freshman on the defensive line?

Or - is the defensive line room in such bad shape and true freshmen can come in and start?

They will get a great test in the first game against Minnesota.