Friday Flakes: Would You Dare Impersonate Donovan Raiola? The OL Says “No Way”

Another week another fun video from the Husker Football twitter account. Here they are asking the players to impersonate their position coach. Some of the players definitely took advantage of the opportunity.

Corey Campbell, E.J. Barthel and Garret McGwire took the brunt of it.

My favorite part of the video? Was when the Offensive Linemen walked in and had the opportunity to impersonate Donovan Raiola. Their response?

A big NOPE.

Enjoy.

I will say that there are definitely different ways to coach. You could have a coach that would be great to impersonate. Then there are other coaches, like one I had, that if opportunity arose to get recorded doing an impersonation of him, I would not have touched that with a ten foot pole. He was a great coach but there was no way.

Nebraska O-line eager to set tone in program revival: ‘There’s only one standard’ - The Athletic

In the southeast corner of the Nebraska football practice facility on a Tuesday morning in August, one voice rises above the others.

It’s Donovan Raiola, the Huskers offensive line coach and the only holdover among full-time assistants to get a spot on Matt Rhule’s first-year staff. Raiola is yelling. His searing words light into a lineman for 15 unrelenting seconds in the aftermath of a mistake in execution during a blocking drill.

Walk-on wide receiver Alex Bullock in the mix for bigger role

Nebraska wide receiver Alex Bullock has always had a knack for making plays.

The Omaha Creighton Prep product usually showed up in crunch time as a high school player, and this fall is showing how knowledge of the playbook mixed with some belief from coaches can do.

Big 12 football preview, predictions: What will a one-of-a-kind season bring? - The Athletic

It’s been (another) offseason of realignment for college football, with the Big 12 once again in the thick of it. Texas and Oklahoma are entering their final season as conference members before departing for the SEC. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are officially on board. And if all that change wasn’t enough, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are coming next season to form a 16-team conglomerate stretching from west Arizona to central Florida.

College football preseason 2023 Power Rankings - ESPN

The first college football Power Rankings are here and who else but the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs reign supreme.

Michigan and Ohio State are battling it out for second with the Wolverines narrowly edging the Buckeyes for the No. 2 spot.

'If one fights, we all fight' - Coach Prime scolds players for ignoring fracas - ESPN

Most football coaches preach about players keeping their cool in the dog days of August when temperatures and tempers both tend to flare.

Not Deion Sanders.

The Colorado coach upbraided some of his players Tuesday -- not for fighting, but for not fighting.

Bengals' Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing - ESPN

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing, a county judge ruled Thursday.

"The standard of reasonable doubt is the highest standard that we have in our justice system, as it should be," Hamilton County judge Gwen Bender said before issuing her ruling. "After a careful of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden."

Yankees swept by Braves, fall below .500 for first time in '23 - ESPN

While the Atlanta Braves focus on 100 wins, the New York Yankees' new goal is shaking their losing record.

Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and the Braves beat New York 2-0 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep and drop the struggling Yankees below .500 for the first time this season.

Fantasy Football: Behold the 2023 All-Fade Team

One of the top fantasy football draft weekends is right around the corner. That means it’s time for you to make some decisions regarding which players are worth an investment.

Here’s how the transfer portal can get complicated for academic advisers

The NCAA transfer portal initially launched in 2018 and has gone through multiple changes. The one-time transfer rule was nixed in 2021, allowing athletes to transfer once without having to sit out for a year. The NCAA adopted transfer windows in 2022 to mitigate the number of athletes transferring in and out.

