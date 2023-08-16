Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Blind Side Debacle, Volleyball Rankings, & Water Enhancers

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska volleyball ranked fifth in national preseason poll

Nebraska volleyball is set to face 11 teams ranked in the preseason top 25.

Dave Feit: Underwhelming Effort on Nebraska Football’s Alternate Uniforms - All Huskers

Sartorial salute to the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium could have been so much better

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule wants to win now, but he promises to take no shortcuts | AP News

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says he wants to win right now but won't take any shortcuts in rebuilding one of college football's traditional programs.

Other News From The Sporting World

College Football Premier League: 28 teams survive in standalone football product - The Athletic

My best guess is a breakaway would occur somewhere in that 2030 to 2034 range. It's just a matter of who will or won't be included.

Ranking the 2023-2024 Big Ten basketball guards - Spartans Illustrated

Summer is fast approaching its end, college football season is around the corner, and with it hoops isn’t too far off.

College football realignment doesn't account for tradition or history - The Washington Post Realignment is the dominant story in college football as a new season approaches, and it is not going away.

How will Big Ten’s 2024 football schedule play out? Here’s an attempt to plan it - The Athletic

Let's take a shot at predicting each team’s Big Ten 2024 opponents and put together an equitable schedule.

Australia 1-3 England: Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final – live reaction

The Lionesses are through to the World Cup final after bringing the Matildas’ dream run to an end

Michael Oher latest: Tuohy family responds to Oher's allegations about adoption : NPR

In court documents filed in a Tennessee probate court, Oher alleged that the Tuohys convinced him to sign documents that agreed to a conservatorship in 2004.

Alex Collins, 28, dies in Florida crash

Former Arkansas star running back Alex Collins died in a traffic accident near his Florida home town late Sunday night.

'Blind Side' subject Oher alleges Tuohys made millions off lie - ESPN

In a 14-page court petition, the former NFL star alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted him, instead tricking him into signing a document that gave them legal authorities to make business deals in his name.

College football's final preseason SP+ rankings takeaways - ESPN

With barely two weeks before the 2023 season begins, it's time to look at the updated SP+ rankings for all 133 teams.

Yellow Journalism

For a generation of students, the iMac was a gateway to the future - The Verge

Twenty-plus years ago, the iMac ruled the college dorm due to its simple design and great multimedia features. Here’s our reflection on what that experience was like.

Dave Portnoy Bought Barstool Back. Can Erika Ayers Badan Keep His Pirate Ship on Course? | Vanity Fair

As Penn pivots from Portnoy’s brand of bro-ish excess to family-friendly ESPN, Barstool is free to be itself.

Cast out 12 years ago, Nebraska seeks a return to the AAU

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln was voted out of the selective association of research universities in 2011. Now leaders are striving to make history as the first ex-member welcomed back.

Do ‘Water Enhancers’ Actually Enhance Anything? - The Atlantic

Americans are sold on hydration. Why not have some fun?

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment