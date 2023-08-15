Nebraska Football Unveils Alternate Uniforms which Celebrates 100 Years of Memorial Stadium

Well count me as surprised to learn that there will be blue on a Nebraska football uniform.

It makes me sad. It makes me blue.

Until I learned that Nebraska wore blue in the first game ever at Memorial Stadium against Oklahoma.

Ok. Fine. I’ll give it a pass.

Here is the full video which I suggest checking out. It has some fun memories from a few Husker fans.

So what do you think?

Do you like the small blue outline? Should the uniforms look more like Air Force? How would you change them up? Will this reverse the reverse curse?

Here is the statement from the Athletic Department: