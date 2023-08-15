Nebraska Football Unveils Alternate Uniforms which Celebrates 100 Years of Memorial Stadium

Well count me as surprised to learn that there will be blue on a Nebraska football uniform.
It makes me sad. It makes me blue.
Until I learned that Nebraska wore blue in the first game ever at Memorial Stadium against Oklahoma.
Ok. Fine. I’ll give it a pass.
Here is the full video which I suggest checking out. It has some fun memories from a few Husker fans.
A century in the making.#GBR /// #TeamAdidas pic.twitter.com/lmEmbpITiz— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 15, 2023
So what do you think?
Do you like the small blue outline? Should the uniforms look more like Air Force? How would you change them up? Will this reverse the reverse curse?
Here is the statement from the Athletic Department:
Special 100th Anniversary Alternate Uniform
On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, when Nebraska hosts Northwestern at Memorial Stadium, the Huskers will wear an alternate adidas uniform that features the 100-year stadium patch and a blue outline around the numbers. The blue outline has historical significance as the Huskers wore blue uniforms in the first ever game played at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 13, 1923, against Oklahoma. Nebraska wore blue uniforms that day to avoid confusion with Oklahoma who had only traveled with its crimson uniforms. Nebraska was victorious against the Sooners, winning the first ever game at Memorial Stadium 24-0. Memorial Stadium was officially dedicated the following week, Oct. 20, 1923, before the Husker’s game against Kansas. The 2023 alternate jerseys are available for fans to purchase on the Fanatics, Husker Team Shop website and at local Husker retailers.
Commemorative Memorial Stadium Book
Nebraska recently released a keepsake book documenting the rich history of Memorial Stadium. “Memorial Stadium: 100 Years Through These Gates” was produced and written by Nebraska Athletic Department staff Brandon Meier and Kate Dean and published by Skybox Press.
The 144-page hardcover book features over 300 photos from the Husker archives, Introduction by Tom Osborne, Preface by Trev Alberts and Ted Carter and historical perspective from Mike Babcock. The book retails for $75 and is available to purchase on the Huskers.com website and through local retailers. Season ticket holders were able to pre-order the book with their season tickets.
Additional Commemorative Items
Along with the stadium book, Nebraska is offering fans a chance to purchase a piece of Memorial Stadium history. Wooden bench seats that were removed during a previous renovation can now be purchased by fans as a stadium collectible.
Each weathered, 9”x 12” bench seat features an original engraved seat number. A digital certificate of authenticity will accompany each collectible. The bench seats are $150 and are only available while the limited supplies last. In addition to the bench seats, fans can also purchase a bottle opener with a handle carved from the same bench seating. These collectibles can be ordered now and will begin shipping in September.
Memorial Stadium Anniversary Web Site
Nebraska has also launched a microsite created by Playfly, Nebraska’s new multimedia rights partner. The site features videos and photos documenting the rich history of Nebraska football and gives fans an opportunity to submit their own Husker photos that will be incorporated into a fan mosaic displayed inside Memorial Stadium. The deadline for fans to submit their photos is Oct. 31, 2023.
Commemorative Logo
Nebraska Athletics has created a commemorative Memorial Stadium 100th Anniversary logo that will be featured on the alternate uniforms, apparel and displayed on flags and banners around Memorial Stadium throughout the 2023 season.
