Corn Flakes: Football and Tominaga Set For World Cup

It has been busy around here lately. Tomorrow is the first day of school and I’ve been spending lots of time getting ready. I get to meet all of my new students tonight and hope that I’ve got a few Husker fans.

Back to school time also means that football season is almost here. I can’t wait!

I hope you all of have a great week!

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Tominaga Named to Final World Cup Roster - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska Football - Stacking Days - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska’s Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda adjusting to new offense

Garcia-Castaneda has tried to lead a youthful wideout group by example and set the bar for the freshmen fighting to break into the rotation.

Which Husker wide receivers are poised to step in in 2023? - CBSSports.com

Following the departure of wide receiver Zavier Betts, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule breaks down the Huskers' options at the spot.

Nebraska football’s playbook is thick, and time is short

Just how thick is Nebraska’s playbook? Two inches? Three inches?It’s not skinny. That’s for certain. New coach Matt Rhule wants a diverse offense that prepares his players for a potential

Nebraska Football: Huskers QB Jeff Sims sees "explosive year" ahead for Thomas Fidone, "special" talent in Jaidyn Doss

Takeaways from Jeff Sims as Nebraska QB sees a big year ahead for Thomas Fidone and a "special" talent in Jaidyn Doss.

2023 Nebraska Volleyball Position Previews: Defensive Specialist - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Headlined by a returning All-American and a blue-chip newcomer, Nebraska projects to be strong at defensive specialist once again.

Nebraska's 2023 Football Schedule as Signs on the Astrological Chart - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Have you ever been curious which of the astrological signs represent each team on Nebraska's schedule? Well, it's your lucky day.

If you were hoping to have a few drinks at a Husker game this season, you may be in luck if you plan on making the trek to East Lansing.

MSU hopes to sell alcohol at Washington, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska games - Spartans Illustrated

