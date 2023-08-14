Monday Flakes: Five Million Miles, Football Swearing, and Husker Football Camp Week Two

Let’s start this week’s Flakes with a poll. Who doesn’t love a poll?!? (notice I didn’t give you an opportunity to answer that poll question)

Poll How are you feeling about the 2023 Husker football season? Excited Matt Rhule has completely changed the culture and is showing signs of fixing all the ills of the program.

Cautiously optimistic that a program-builder of his caliber can eventually right the ship.

Pretty sure the ghosts of fullbacks past are tired of visiting and nothing will return Nebraska to the top of the college football pile.

#TNHFEGBR vote view results 16% Excited Matt Rhule has completely changed the culture and is showing signs of fixing all the ills of the program. (7 votes)

69% Cautiously optimistic that a program-builder of his caliber can eventually right the ship. (30 votes)

11% Pretty sure the ghosts of fullbacks past are tired of visiting and nothing will return Nebraska to the top of the college football pile. (5 votes)

2% #TNHFEGBR (1 vote) 43 votes total Vote Now

If you don’t understand the last answer — welcome new person! We are happy to have you here at Corn Nation.

A few years ago, Dear Leader (Jon) made a video about a Husker loss (at Minnesota) in which he signed off with a phrase that became a hashtag summing up the frustration of Husker fans everywhere.

Even when he is swearing and frustrated (especially when he is swearing and frustrated) Jon has a gift for cutting through the smoke and telling you what you need to hear.

As much as we all love that version of Jon, I am hoping for moments in Husker football that do not require Jon’s powers of “language”. (Or mine)

Personally, I’m still pretty cynical about the 2023 season. We continue to hear about all the things Matt Rhule does that Scott Frost didn’t think were worth doing.

That is all fine and good. I just want to see Nebraska win football games.

Winning two in a row would be really good.

Okay, I’m getting ahead of myself. Just beat Minnesota. And then we’ll see what comes next.

Corn Flakes

Huskers finish week 2 of fall camp, WR Zavier Betts leaves the program

The Husker football team finished week 2 of fall camp on Saturday morning with a scrimmage. HC Matt Rhule spoke to the media afterwards.

Husker defense coach could be difference-maker this fall

Players on both sides of the ball all through camp have said Tony White's defense is just different.

Martin, Snell Make Stepladder Finals During PWBA Championship Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Bowling!!

Former Huskers perform well in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

Week one of the NFL preseason saw several former Nebraska Cornhuskers trending on social media.

Takeaways on a Huskers scrimmage day after hearing from Rhule

Some quotes and attached thoughts from Saturday's media access after the Husker scrimmage.

Sports!

'Heady' Altmyer gives Illini offensive threat at QB | Sports | news-gazette.com

Baseball background helped Ole Miss transfer turn into deep ball threat. Now, Illinois fans will see if that pays off this fall

Ranking the Top 100 college football players in 2023

Quite simply, this is the best and most comprehensive scouting report of the nation’s best players. Find out how the B1G’s best stack up against the rest of the country.

The Weekly Dump

200-Million-Year-Old Poop Reveals Parasites That Infected a Crocodile-Like Reptile | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

The prehistoric fossil could help researchers understand the relationships between parasites and host organisms in the Late Triassic

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Latest Silicon Valley craze is eyeball-scanning orb from Worldcoin : NPR

The project is called Worldcoin. It was co-founded by Sam Altman of ChatGPT fame. Its mission is to authenticate all the world's humans, one eyeball scan at a time.

Do You Know Anyone Named Bacon? Four of Them Could Win $10,000

Wright Brand bacon wants to help people named ‘Bacon’ become their best selves through its ‘Better Bacons’ $50,000 Contest.

The Mystical Dance of Death and Rebirth in 50 Years of Hip-Hop - The Ringer

Half a century after DJ Kool Herc birthed a movement, hip-hop has been defined by grief as much as by celebration. But how the rap community memorializes those losses is a celebration in and of itself.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World 1 | Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World | CBC Gem

If you are interested in music history, check out this documentary about an overlooked group of people that contributed to contemporary music.

Then There’s This

Nebraska trucker drives 5 million accident-free miles

I don’t think I’ve even driven 1 million miles in my life.