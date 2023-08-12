UPDATE: Zavier Betts No Longer With The Huskers

For the second, and likely final, time, Zavier Betts has left Nebraska Cornhuskers football program.

It is not for any sort of disciplinary reason and it appears he will remain in school as a student only. Coach Matt Rhule was quoted as saying Betts caught him by surprise when meeting with him. Per an Omaha World Herald article, he stated Betts told him his heart wasn’t in it and “I don’t know what’s going on in his life. Just wants to do something else. He was doing great. No issues, no problems, nothing off the field. Just didn’t want to play football anymore.”

At Big 10 Media Days, quarterback Jeff Sims stated Betts was making amazing plays and getting a reputation for being completely dedicated to fixing mistakes.

After leaving the Huskers previously, missing a year, entering the transfer portal then returning to the team, Betts had taken 21 credit hours this spring to become eligible again. He appeared to be in line for a great deal of playing time, likely as one of the team’s top three receiving options.

At this point, with Betts gone and Marcus Washington dealing with injuries, freshmen Malachai Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd could be stepping into larger roles immediately as well as walk-on Alex Bullock who has turned heads this spring and summer. 6th-year senior Josh Fleeks may also be looked at as one of the few WR’s with game experience.