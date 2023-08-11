Friday Flakes: Nebraska Football Players Know You Can Use Acid

Time for your Friday Cooking Class!

Did you know that if you wanted to cook fish that you don’t actually need heat? You can actually use acid. Like in the case of ceviche.

A little snippet from FoodCrumbles.com:

Ceviche is fish that has not been heated, instead, it is cooked by immersing it in an acid. As we discussed above, one of the most important steps of cooking fish is the denaturation of proteins. This can be done by heat, but acids can do this as well! Acids will interact with the side chains of the proteins causing similar changes. Commonly used acids are lime & lemon juice.

Well if you already know that then you aren’t alone! Check out this clip from the Huskers. It is entertaining stuff.

Adam Carriker Interview Tony White

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Rosenthal: Why the Orioles haven’t signed a new lease to stay at Camden Yards - The Athletic

During a visit to Baltimore Ravens training camp on Monday, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore again expressed optimism about the Orioles signing a new lease to remain at Camden Yards.

“There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come,” Moore said.

Of that there seems little doubt. Rob Manfred said at last year’s Winter Meetings the Orioles would stay in Baltimore as long as he remained commissioner, and repeated those sentiments at the All-Star break.

More Iowa State, Iowa players charged in sports betting investigation - ESPN

Four more Iowa State football players and three more members of the Iowa football program have been charged in the state's investigation into sports wagering, which alleges that several athletes placed bets on games in which they played.

Collin Morikawa pledges $1,000 per birdie to Maui recovery - ESPN

Collin Morikawa has pledged $1,000 per birdie he makes in the FedEx Cup playoffs to aid recovery on Maui, where wildfires killed at least 53 people and active recovery missions continued Thursday.

Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, to play at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks - ESPN

Bryce James, the second son of Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, will play for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in the 2023-24 season.

The junior guard made the announcement on social media after his first practice with the Knights on Wednesday.

Nebraska volleyball 2023 position previews: Outside hitter - On3

The first look at Nebraska volleyball’s 2023 squad is on Aug. 19 during their Red-White Scrimmage. HuskerOnline is breaking down the Huskers’ position by position, starting with the outside hitters.

Bolt talks Big Ten expansion, what it means for Nebraska baseball

It’s an exciting time for Big Ten baseball, and Nebraska is certainly included.

The ball began to roll with Tony Petitti’s hiring as league commissioner in April. A native of Queens, New York, he was charged with creating the MLB Network in 2008 after his days as a TV executive. Petitti went on to serve as the chief operating officer of the MLB and now is at the helm of the Big Ten.

Tommi Hill resurging in Nebraska's flexible defensive back room

There was a time, not so long ago, where Tommi Hill’s role within Nebraska’s defense was diminishing by the day. So much so that the corner switched to the offensive side of the ball in October of 2022 and became a wide receiver.

A lot can change in less than a year. Matt Rhule definitely sees a difference.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska working through the dog days of Fall Camp -

Nebraska continues to work its way through the dog days of Fall Camp this August.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Sean Payton emphasizes speed to help Broncos break bad habits from disastrous 2022 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At one point in Monday’s practice, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton stepped between the offense and the defense during an 11-on-11 session and drew the players closer. He held a hand out toward one side of the ball. He held his other hand out toward the opposing line of scrimmage. From a mildly distant perch on a hill — which is the new home of a media contingent that once roamed much closer in these situations — it looked like a lesson was being imparted.

Preseason football matters. Here are 4 reasons why

The NFL regular season isn’t back, but football sure is. A full weekend of preseason football is just hours away, which should briefly satiate a starved fan base after months away from the precious sport. There’s usually a cycle with preseason football where people are excited for any football action on their screen, then people wane off of their low-dosage football before growing apathetic toward the preseason as a whole.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

How to Make Ceviche - Science of Cooking Fish with Acids - FoodCrumbles

Thought ‘cooking fish’ always involves some sort of heat? You might just be mistaken! You can also ‘cook’ fish using only acids, no gas stove required. It’s what makes so-called ‘ceviche’ and gives eating fish a whole new dimension. Despite the lack of heat, the acids can transform raw fish in a delicate ‘cooked’ fish. There’s quite a bit of science involved here, so let’s dive into why ceviche works, what ceviche is and end with a simple quick recipe. Ready for some ceviche science?