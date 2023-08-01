Two Nebraska Football Assistants Named Top 30 Coaches Under 30 by 24/7 Sports

Congratulations is in order for Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule. It looks like he might be pretty good at hiring young assistant coaches. Today two of his assistants were named to 247’s Top 30 coaches under 30 years old.
I guess we should actually say congrats to the two assistants who were actually named to the list in both wide receiver coach Garret McGuire and linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek!
Allow us to introduce this year's nominees for the 247Sports 30Under30!@chris_hummer took on the task of putting together a comprehensive list of the 30 best college football coaches and personnel under the age of 30! https://t.co/zJ4odxmL15 pic.twitter.com/qrwo76HIpQ— 247Sports (@247Sports) August 1, 2023
This should probably also mean that you all can stop making fun of Garret McGuire’s age now as well. He was the youngest power five assistant coach when he was hired and now is considered one of the top rising stars.
Rob Dvoracek will not be eligible next year as he is currently 29 years old. Dvoracek is the linebackers coach at Nebraska
Here’s what 247 Sports had to say about the two rising stars:
Rob Dvoracek, Nebraska linebackers coach (29)
A former Temple player (2012-13) turned student assistant (2014-16) after complications from surgery for a knee injury, Dvoracek is a longtime member of Matt Rhule’s coaching tree. Dvoracek spent time with Rhule at Temple (2013-16), Baylor (2017-18) and with the Carolina Panthers (2021-22). Rhule took Dvoracek with him to Nebraska this year as the program’s linebackers coach. Dvoracek also had a stint from 2019-20 at Lehigh as the program’s defensive ends and outside linebackers coach. One source said of Dvoracek: “Great communication, phenomenal teacher.” Said another: “I think he’ll be a head coach.”
Garret McGuire, Nebraska wide receivers coach (24)
The youngest assistant on the Power Five level this year, McGuire’s had a rapid rise since graduating from Baylor following the 2020 season. McGuire spent two years with Rhule on the Panthers coaching staff from 2021-22 before being hired as the Huskers’ wide receiver coach for 2023. McGuire, the son of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, is already making an impact on the recruiting trail, helping the Huskers land several members of the program’s 2024 class. McGuire was described by a source in the Nebraska program as “a workaholic who knows scheme and is a great teacher.”
