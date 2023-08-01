Two Nebraska Football Assistants Named Top 30 Coaches Under 30 by 24/7 Sports

Congratulations is in order for Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule. It looks like he might be pretty good at hiring young assistant coaches. Today two of his assistants were named to 247’s Top 30 coaches under 30 years old.

I guess we should actually say congrats to the two assistants who were actually named to the list in both wide receiver coach Garret McGuire and linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek!

Allow us to introduce this year's nominees for the 247Sports 30Under30!@chris_hummer took on the task of putting together a comprehensive list of the 30 best college football coaches and personnel under the age of 30! https://t.co/zJ4odxmL15 pic.twitter.com/qrwo76HIpQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 1, 2023

This should probably also mean that you all can stop making fun of Garret McGuire’s age now as well. He was the youngest power five assistant coach when he was hired and now is considered one of the top rising stars.

Rob Dvoracek will not be eligible next year as he is currently 29 years old. Dvoracek is the linebackers coach at Nebraska

Here’s what 247 Sports had to say about the two rising stars: