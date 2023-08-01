Corn Flakes: Katie Ledecky- The GOAT and Fall Camp Gets Started

If you’ve been around for awhile, you may remember me being completely enamored with just how amazing Katie Ledecky was during the last Olympics.

Well she is at it again and she just passed Michael Phelps’ record of World Titles when she won her 16th on Saturday. She won her final gold in the 800 freestyle with a time that was over 4 seconds faster than the number two finisher. And she still wished she had a better time.

I am just in awe of how amazing she has been and continues to be. I cannot wait to watch her swim again in the 2024 Olympics.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky Breaks Michael Phelps' Record for World Titles

Swimmer Katie Ledecky broke Michael Phelps' record for world titles after winning her 16th gold medal on Saturday in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Kick Off Fall Camp - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska Getting to Game Speed, Maximizing Reps During First Days of Preseason Camp - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule likes the leadership of older players and is really pleased with the freshmen after Monday's first practice.

Faith on and off the Field Fueling Nick Henrich's Return From Injury - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

For a time after Nebraska football's loss to Purdue last season, Nick Henrich thought he might have played his last down of college football.

Nebraska DB Myles Farmer, second-leading tackler for Huskers, suspended indefinitely as preseason camp begins - CBSSports.com

Farmer had previously been suspended for one game in the 2022 season

Nebraska football: 10 topics to watch as Huskers enter preseason practice - The Athletic

It’s time to turn the page from summer and focus on the four weeks that remain until Nebraska heads to Minnesota for the season opener.

Huskers Set for Big Ten Volleyball Media Days - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Elsewhere

USWNT vs. Portugal: Three keys for USA as they aim for knockout berth at Women's World Cup - CBSSports.com

The USWNT need to secure a win or a draw to lock down a spot in the round of 16

Sources - Northwestern expected to add Skip Holtz to staff - ESPN

Northwestern is expected to hire Skip Holtz as the special assistant to the head coach for the 2023 season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Damar Hamlin on first padded practice back - 'It feels amazing' - ESPN

Damar Hamlin cleared one of his first big hurdles in his return from a cardiac arrest in January by participating in his first padded practice with the Bills on Monday.

Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says - NBC Sports

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member.

College football rankings: Preseason top 25 for the 2023 season | NCAA.com

Here are preseason college football rankings for the 2023 season.