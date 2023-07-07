Five Heart Podcast 335: A New Tunnel Walk Song and Huskers Who No Longer Deserve To Be Huskers

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Jon will get caught up on the last few weeks of podcast off-season homework. If you missed those shows, here’s a little recap of the assignments:

The top former Huskers who no longer qualify for “once a Husker, always a Husker” status. You know what I mean. Either through decisions made on the field or off, they’ve brought a level of shame and disrespect to themselves and Nebraska.

Secondly, we’re taking another look at the Tunnelwalk, specifically the song to which our beloved Huskers take the field. The Alan Parsons Project’s ‘Sirius.’ But in a world where Wisconsin jumps around and Virginia Tech welcomes the Sandman, what song options are out there that could fit Nebraska and appease the greatest number of fans?

Jon wrote a beautiful country song he shared, entitled “Always Stay Winner, Herbie”, which includes this incredible stanza:

There’s a whisper in the Nebraska breeze

Reminding me of winning

That whisper builds

That whisper cries

Winning in the morning skies

------------

The Chatterfields are here bringing these topics and more, but we’ve made it to July and we’re all still alive and drinking various strengths of kool-aid.