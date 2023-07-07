Friday Flakes: Might Want to Trade In Your Husker Kool-Aid for Some Moonshine

I don’t know if it is true or a myth but I heard one time that if you drink enough moonshine that you could go blind.

Well Nebraska fans, if Phil Steele is correct then you might want to start chugging that moonshine for the upcoming season because it could be bad.

Does Phil Steele have Nebraska in it’s top 25? Nope.

Top 40? Nope.

Top 50? Nope.

He doesn’t even have Nebraska in his Top 60.

I know this isn’t what you wanted to hear on a Friday as you head into the weekend but if Phil Steele is correct then it could be another rough season.

So put the Kool-Aid away and take a few pulls from the moonshine and temper expectations. My current prediction is a 6-6 season and maybe I should temper those expectations as well.

A Trip to Boston

My wife has a work conference in Boston in September. I might tag along since the hotel and her plane ticket will be “free” at least for us.

I’ve never been there and I’m interesting if anybody has any suggestions for food or things to do. I plan on checking out the freedom trail, the Cheers bar, Fenway Park and hopefully Boston Garden.

It might just be me as my wife will have to work.

I always enjoy stuff off the beaten trail.

Suggestions?

