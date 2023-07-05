Wednesday Flakes Brings You Birds

Mankilling Mastodons

With latest recruiting momentum, Matt Rhule has Nebraska on track for a potential rapid rebuild - On3

Under new head coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska has had all sorts of fireworks on the recruiting trail this summer with 17 commits since late May.

23 most indispensable Huskers in '23: QB1 is No. 1

Nebraska's likely starting quarterback tops the list of most indispensable Huskers heading into 2023.

How Nebraska’s walk-on Bullock brothers reflect Matt Rhule’s roster-wide attitude shift - The Athletic

The Huskers' new coach has made every player on the roster feel like he matters, the philosophy on which Nebraska football has been built.

Other News In The Sporting World

An Ivy League football pioneer’s absence looms large, but ‘you can’t hold Buddy Teevens back’ - The Athletic

The Dartmouth coach and alum once stared down the conventional football world. Now the sport is backing him in a new fight.

AFLW player Heather Anderson the first female athlete to be diagnosed with CTE in landmark case - ABC News

Adelaide premiership player Heather Anderson is the first known professional female athlete to be diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Cubs: David Ross Destroyed Umps in Postgame Interview and MLB Fans Loved It - Sports Illustrated

He was brutally honest.

At Pebble Beach, golf is saying goodbye to one star, hello to another

This week is Michelle Wie West's final U.S. Women's Open. It's also Rose Zhang's first U.S. Women's Open as a pro.

MLS history! El Tráfico at Rose Bowl sets single-game attendance record | MLSSoccer.com

It was a July 4th celebration for the history books.

The Biggest Cheating Scandals in Sports Movie History, Ranked - The Ringer

We don’t talk enough about how the 1994 California Angels clinched the pennant with the help of a bunch of spiritual beings …

Mountain West insists San Diego State has left the conference, and it wants its exit fee

SDSU wants to stay in the Mountain West after all, but the feeling apparently isn’t mutual.

Yellow Journalism

Tim Robinson Broke My Boyfriend's Brain | GQ

A writer learns the hard way that 'I Think You Should Leave' seems to have a degenerative effect on the language of men who grew up learning to communicate and connect through 'Superbad' and 'Anchorman' sound bites.

The 2023 Audubon Photography Awards: Winners and Honorable Mentions | Audubon

We pored through thousands of entries for this year’s contest. The best images show birds going about their business in the most glorious ways.

Auditory Enlightenment