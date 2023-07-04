Fourth of July Flakes: Happy Birthday America!

I hope you all have an awesome day celebrating the Fourth of July today!

I plan on spending my day celebrating America and my favorite 7 year old. His favorite colors are red, white, and blue and he believes anything with a flag on it is made for him. We will be fulfilling a 7 year old birthday bucket list that includes “spaghetti in a bucket”. So, how can that not be a great day!

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska Football: Miami fans explode at Matt Rhule, Huskers

The Nebraska football team scored a big recruit from Florida and Miami Hurricanes fans are more than a little angry about what happened.

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 37 Joshua Fleeks

We are counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 37, Joshua Fleeks.

McKewon: How Matt Rhule and Nebraska built the 2024 class so fast — and so big

Six weeks and 17 commits. Here are the five ways Nebraska built its 2024 class so big and so fast.

Husker volleyball players come to GICC for special cause

Coming off of their trip to Brazil, a few Nebraska volleyball players have been making the rounds across the state since they’ve been back.

Nebraska women's basketball program creates new staff position

Jace Henderson assumes the newly created role of Director of Player Personnel, Development & Influence for the Huskers.

Elsewhere

Saints' Foster Moreau says cancer now in full remission - ESPN

Foster Moreau wrote: "After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!" The news came three months after the Saints noticed an enlarged lymph node in his clavicle while on a FA visit.

College football realignment 2023: Full list, breakdown of schools changing conference affiliation Saturday - CBSSports.com

Saturday was one of the busiest days yet in the latest wave of conference realignment

Despite NIL issues remaining unresolved entering Year 3, the NCAA now has even bigger fish to fry - CBSSports.com

There are major problems facing the association that have superseded NIL

Let Freedom Ring

These cities are having drone shows instead of fireworks displays for Fourth of July celebrations - CBS News

Salt Lake City kicked off the city's Fourth of July weekend with its drone show instead of a fireworks display on Saturday.

The history behind Fourth of July traditions on US Independence Day

Fireworks, barbeque, picnics are staples this time of year. But have you ever wondered how our favorite Fourth of July traditions got started?