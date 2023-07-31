Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Fall Camp Begins!!!!! Big Ten Expansion Talk!

Andy Ketterson joined us, coming in live from Tiger Tom’s in Omaha.
Todd, Andy, and I discussed the following:
- My experience with my Botox treatment for headaches where I got 31 shots in my head last Friday
- Andy gave us a rundown of his experience in Big Ten media days last week
Nebraska’s fall camp started and we discussed those that are missing including:
- Miles Farmer - suspended indefinitely for “little things” that add up
- Jacob Hood - dealing with ankle injury issues
- Joshua Fleeks - showed up way overweight - how does this happen?
- Brody Tagaloa - in a car accident and will miss the season
- We discussed what has impressed us most or what we have noticed about fall camp.
- We discussed why we believe that the Minnesota game is the biggest, Giants game of the year by far.
- We also discussed Big Ten and conference realignment and expansion then what that would do for scheduling.
