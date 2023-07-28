Breaking News: Nebraska Tight End Coach Resigns Because of a “Driving Offense”

It looks like Bob Wager’s first stint as a college football coach will be short lived as the Athletic Department announced that he has resigned as a result a “Driving Offense.”
Here is Bob Wager’s statement that was issued by the Nebraska Athletic Department on Friday afternoon:
Statement from Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager:
To Coach Rhule and Athletic Director Trev Alberts:
“It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska. Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”
Respectfully,
Bob Wager
Nebraska could have done worse with Wager’s replacement as they have promoted Josh Martin, a special teams analyst at Nebraska.
Here is his bio from Huskers.com:
Josh Martin is in his first season as Nebraska’s special teams analyst in 2023. He has previous experience as a full-time assistant coach at SMU and Arizona State.
Martin spent the 2022 season at Little Elm High School in Texas, where he was a teacher in addition to being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to Little Elm, Martin spent the previous 11 seasons coaching in the collegiate ranks, including five years at Power Five programs.
Martin was at SMU for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. He coached the tight ends all four years and was the Mustangs’ special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019. SMU’s tight ends were extremely productive under Martin.
In 2021, Grant Calcaterra caught 38 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns. Calcaterra was a second-team all-conference performer who went on to be selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Kylen Granson thrived under Martin’s tutelage, setting SMU tight end records for career receiving touchdowns (14) while ranking second among Mustang tight ends in career receiving yards (1,257) and receptions (78). Before being a fourth-round NFL Draft pick, Granson was a two-time all-conference pick who led all FBS tight ends in yards per catch (17.4) and receiving touchdowns (9) in 2019.
Prior to SMU, Martin spent four seasons at Arizona State from 2014 to 2017. He began his stint with the Sun Devils as an offensive graduate assistant in 2014, working closely with the offensive line for a unit that ranked 16th nationally in scoring. Martin was elevated to a full-time assistant role in 2015. That season, Martin worked with the ASU running backs and tight ends. He served as a senior offensive analyst for his final two seasons on the Sun Devil staff.
Martin coached at Tarleton State, his alma mater, for two seasons in 2012 and 2013. He served as the Texans’ offensive line coach, helping the team split the conference championship in his final season. Martin’s first coaching stint came at Texas Tech, where he assisted with the offensive and defensive lines in 2011.
As a player, Martin was a three-year starter at offensive guard and tackle at Tarleton State. He earned his degree in exercise and sport studies from Tarleton State. Martin has one daughter, Stella, and one son, Jude.
Prior to coming to Nebraska Bob Wager “spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, from 2006 to 2022. He posted a 143-64-1 record with the Warriors. Wager led Arlington Martin to the state playoffs in each of his 17 seasons. Before Wager’s arrival, the Warriors had made the playoffs only four times in school history.”
