Breaking News: Nebraska Tight End Coach Resigns Because of a “Driving Offense”

It looks like Bob Wager’s first stint as a college football coach will be short lived as the Athletic Department announced that he has resigned as a result a “Driving Offense.”

Here is Bob Wager’s statement that was issued by the Nebraska Athletic Department on Friday afternoon:

Statement from Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager: To Coach Rhule and Athletic Director Trev Alberts: “It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska. Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.” Respectfully, Bob Wager

Nebraska could have done worse with Wager’s replacement as they have promoted Josh Martin, a special teams analyst at Nebraska.

Here is his bio from Huskers.com: