Nebraska Volleyball Picked To Finish #2 Behind Wisconsin In 2023 Preseason Poll

Wisconsin was picked to win their 5th consecutive Big Ten Volleyball title. The stinky, rotten Badgers are followed by Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue.

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Rodriguez was one of just three players who was unanimously selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Rodriguez was the only Nebraska player represented while the Badgers had 4, and Minnesota placed three. This is perhaps due to the fact that the Huskers feature a young team with not a single senior on the roster.

PRESEASON POLL

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

T10. Michigan

T10. Northwestern

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM