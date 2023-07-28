Nebraska Volleyball Picked To Finish #2 Behind Wisconsin In 2023 Preseason Poll

Wisconsin was picked to win their 5th consecutive Big Ten Volleyball title. The stinky, rotten Badgers are followed by Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State, and Purdue.
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Rodriguez was one of just three players who was unanimously selected by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Rodriguez was the only Nebraska player represented while the Badgers had 4, and Minnesota placed three. This is perhaps due to the fact that the Huskers feature a young team with not a single senior on the roster.
PRESEASON POLL
- 1. Wisconsin
- 2. Nebraska
- 3. Minnesota
- 4. Penn State
- 5. Purdue
- 6. Ohio State
- 7. Illinois
- 8. Indiana
- 9. Maryland
- T10. Michigan
- T10. Northwestern
- 12. Michigan State
- 13. Iowa
- 14. Rutgers
PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM
- Raina Terry, Sr., OH, Illinois
- Camryn Haworth, Jr., S, Indiana
- Taylor Landfair, Jr., OH, Minnesota
- Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Minnesota
- Melanie Shaffmaster, Sr., S, Minnesota
- Lexi Rodriguez*, Jr., L/DS, Nebraska
- Emily Londot, Sr., OPP, Ohio State
- Rylee Rader, Sr., MB, Ohio State
- Jess Mruzik, Sr., OH, Penn State
- Mac Podraza*, Gr., S, Penn State
- Eva Hudson*, So., OH, Purdue
- Carter Booth, So., MB, Wisconsin
- Sarah Franklin, R-Jr., OH, Wisconsin
- Devyn Robinson, Sr., OPP, Wisconsin
- Temi Thomas-Ailara, Gr., OH, Wisconsin
