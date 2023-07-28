Friday Flakes: Comedian Tom Segura with a Great Ndamukong Suh Story

I mean, it is hard to pass up a great Sdamukong Suh story especially if it is told by Tom Segura.

If you trash talk Ndamukong Suh, you better be ready for what comes next@BussinWTB presented by @ChevyTrucks #ad #Silverado pic.twitter.com/qnF3gnAEL2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 25, 2023

Now, admittedly I do not remember Suh picking up the starting center for either Arizona or Texas in 2009 and throwing him on his head. This is probably one of those instances where the myth is illustrative of the actual reality of what happened in 2009.

That season, and in particularly the Big 12 championship game, was the most dominant season I have personally witnessed by an individual player.

The fact, is that if Nebraska had an AVERAGE offense then it likely could have been playing for much bigger things than the Holiday Bowl against Arizona.

Regardless, the 2009 season will still be one of my favorite teams.

Sources - Angels pull Shohei Ohtani off market amid playoff push - ESPN

Widespread speculation around Shohei Ohtani potentially being moved before the trade deadline can seemingly be put to rest, as the Los Angeles Angels have pulled the two-way superstar off the market, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney, confirming a Sports Illustrated report.

Big 12 votes unanimously to accept Colorado as member, sources say - ESPN

The Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on a conference call Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, sources told ESPN.

Three & Out: Gatlin Bair's announcement, Grant Brix headlines 2024 visitors this week, and important group of 2025 visitors this weekend

Three & Out is Nebraska On3’s feature in which recruiting analyst Bryan Munson gives his weekly takes on topical issues concerning Nebraska football and recruiting.

In this week’s Three & Out, Gatlin Bair’s commitment announcement is approaching, but when it’s over, it’s not really over, Grant Brix headlines 2024 visitors in town this week for Nebraska, and Nebraska hosts a critical group of 2025 visitors this weekend. Here is your Three & Out:

Could the 2023 Cubs make a 2021 Braves-like run? Comparing the teams by the numbers - The Athletic

The Cubs won’t allow their most optimistic fans to stop dreaming. Staring down a 7-2 deficit in the fourth inning on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Cubs posted six runs in the top half of the fifth, mounting a stirring comeback as they went on to defeat the Chicago White Sox 10-7. They’re now just one game back of .500 (50-51) for the first time since they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals last month in London. They continue to creep closer to a playoff spot and appear to be staving off a trade deadline sell-off.

Bowden: 6 MLB trades I’d like to see happen as deadline deals start to pick up - The Athletic

This year’s trade deadline had been quiet, which was understandable with so few sellers in the market, but Wednesday there were signs of life. So what are the next dominoes to fall after yesterday’s Shohei Ohtani news, the Lucas Giolito trade, and the Guardians-Dodgers swap of Amed Rosario for Noah Syndergaard?

What is Nebraska’s biggest weakness? Is a 6-win season reasonable? Huskers mailbag - The Athletic

More questions demand more answers.

After the first installment of a July mailbag that focused on recruiting, it’s time to get to the team at Nebraska that’s set to take the field next week for the first preseason camp of the Matt Rhule era.

Take it in, then get ready for Big Ten media days, Wednesday and Thursday in Indianapolis.

Nebraska football: 5 things that could be overhyped this season and 5 things that aren’t - The Athletic

ast year at Big Ten media days, Nebraska’s balloon popped before it took flight. Wherever the Huskers went in front of the cameras at Lucas Oil Stadium, tension followed.

Rushed to return home for an early start to preseason camp, the Nebraska travel party bolted from Indy not long after the event got underway. It all felt uncomfortable, foreshadowing the weeks ahead.

Life as a recruit from a remote stop on the trail: ‘Y’all ride horses to school?’ - The Athletic

Justin Denson Jr. was at a camp in Georgia earlier this month when he earned an invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January. As a Michigan State commit, Denson was not a stranger at the camp by any means.

