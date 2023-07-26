2023 Big Ten Football: A Review And How Each Team Will Find Success

This is a way too long quick preview of each Big Ten team and what they need to do to achieve success this season.

The video is a Big 10 football preview covering each team in alphabetical order, starting with Illinois.

The speaker praises Illinois’ coach, Brett Bielema, for his success and highlights the challenge of finding a new defensive coordinator. Success for Illinois is defined as reaching a bowl game for a second consecutive season.

Next up is Indiana, whose coach, Tom Allen, had varying records over the years. Success for Indiana would be to survive the season with Tom Allen as the coach and ideally achieve a 6-6 record and reach a bowl game.

The speaker then talks about Iowa’s potential to win the Big 10 West with a favorable schedule and the addition of a transfer quarterback, Cade McNamara. Success for Iowa means winning the Big 10 West and securing a spot in the conference championship game.

Maryland’s coach, Mike Locksley, has shown steady improvement. Success for Maryland would be to beat a top team like Penn State, Ohio State, or Michigan and achieve a higher-ranked bowl appearance.

Michigan, led by coach Jim Harbaugh, has been successful recently but needs to win a college football playoff game to reach the next level of success.

Michigan State had a disappointing season in 2022, and success for them in 2023 would be to get back to a bowl game and potentially beat one of the top teams.

Minnesota’s success would be to beat their biggest rival, Iowa.

Nebraska, with a new coach, Scott Frost, has had disappointing seasons and needs to reach a bowl game to achieve success.

Northwestern’s football program is under scrutiny due to a recent scandal, and their success will be defined by handling the situation appropriately and supporting the affected players.

Ohio State, led by coach Ryan Day, has had strong seasons but needs to beat Michigan and win a college football playoff game to be considered successful.

Penn State’s coach, James Franklin, needs to overcome big game struggles, especially against Ohio State and Michigan, to reach success.

Purdue has a new coach, Ryan Walters, and success for them would be to recruit well, make bowl games consistently, and potentially beat one of the top teams.

Rutgers had a coaching change and has struggled in the past, so success for them would be to show improvement and potentially reach a bowl game.

Wisconsin has a new coach, Luke Fickell, and success for them would be to win the Big Ten West in his first season.

