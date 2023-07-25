Corn Flakes: Pioneer Sponsoring Heroes Game and Some Football Rule Changes.

I’ve been doing a lot of reading this summer and am currently reading Matthew McConaughey’s autobiography, “Greenlights”. He is a pretty good storyteller and has done some interesting things in his life, so I am finding the book very entertaining.

One thing that I learned is that the Naked Bongo incident happened after celebrating Texas defeating Nebraska in 1999. Apparently he was on about hour 32 of the celebration when they busted in his house and arrested him. Crazy. Even though he was cheering for the wrong team, I was still highly entertained by the story.

Are any of you reading anything good these days?

