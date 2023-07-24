Monday Night Therapy: All About Wisconsin With The BuckyCast

Tonight we’re going to talk about Wisconsin with John Schuetz, of The BuckyCast.

The BuckyCast was formed by a small group of extremely loyal (and slightly insane) Badger fans to create a podcast ‘for the fans, by the fans.’ Now entering its third season, it is currently headed by John Schuetz, an original member who has been a dedicated Badger fan, and Wisconsin resident, his entire life. The BuckyCast covers news on all Badger athletic programs, with an emphasis on football, women’s volleyball, softball, and men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, and soccer.

Paul Chryst is out. Did he really need to be fired? Jim Leonhard was the heir apparent for a bit, then NO! He was out too!

Luke Fickell is in.

Is Wisconsin really going to run the AIR RAID offense?

Does Luke know they’re in the Big Ten?

What changes have been made? What about the run game? Does Barry Alvarez know this is what’s going on?

Fickell has brought in some interesting talent, including quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who is projected to be the starter.

Wisconsin will always have an offensive line, and should have some great running backs to go along with it. RB Braelon Allen returns, right?

Wisconsin.... could win the Big Ten West? Or NO?

