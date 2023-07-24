Matar Diop Commits To Fred Hoiberg And Nebrasketball

Fred and his coaching staff did not take July off for vacation. If they did, they were still working through it as they pulled in another recruit for the 2024 class.

This day the Huskers get Matar Diop. A 6’9” forward who weights in at a whopping 225 pounds. That added to a 7-3 wing span. Matar is known for his rebounding, blocking, and drive. This will be a nice addition with former big man Derek Walker who graduated and exhausted his eligibility with the Huskers.

Matar most recently spent his time at Keystone Athletic Academy in Pennsylvania but has been in the NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal. He represented Senegal in the U20 national team.

Matar picked Nebraska over the likes of Ole Miss, Pitt, Seton Hall, and Arizona State. Current Nebraska assistant coach Earnie Ziegler was key in this addition as he was a coach for the NBA Academy Africa program and is still connected to the program.

The Huskers now have just one spot left in the 2024 recruiting class.