Monday Flakes: Mullet Championship and Nebrasketball Heads to Spain

Dispatch #2 from the Ever-Expanding Pumpkin Patch.

The pumpkins’ appetite for new territory knows no bounds. Not only are they growing outward from their designated area into the lawn, they have decided to make a vertical move too.

The pumpkins are climbing the apple tree.

(I tried to add a picture, but the system kept rotating it and it looked goofy.)

I decided the line had been crossed and went for the machete. It will only take a couple of days for the ravenous vines to regain the lost area and start climbing again. I’ll be ready (I hope).

Have you ever had pumpkins or another garden vegetable absolutely take over your garden?

Switching topics, here is some fun news about a potential Nebraska national championship...

Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships

A six-year-old Nebraska boy is rocking a mullet so hard that he made it to the finals of a national mullet contest.

Corn Flakes

Papillion honors Husker star pitchers with street renaming

Husker pitching legend Peaches James-Keaton and new Husker pitcher Jordy Bahl were honored Friday morning in their hometown of Papillion with a street renaming

And, it is only fitting that the streets intersect at the softball complex.

Jeremy Pernell: Matt Rhule’s Dozen Portal Additions for Nebraska Football - All Huskers

Despite the first-year number, development trumps quick fixes in coach’s rebuild in Lincoln

Husker Hoops Heads to Spain This Week - University of Nebraska

The team will visit Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid.

The champs are here: 94 Pipeline holds event in Norfolk

The meet and greet was also an NIL fundraiser.

Husker flashback: That stretch when Nebraska seemed to always score on the first play in Boulder

Remembering some Husker trips to play the Colorado Buffaloes when Nebraska struck fast – really fast.

Nebraska Basketball: Matar Diop commits to the Huskers

Matar Diop commits to the Nebraska basketball program.

‘The Camp’ before fall camp: Husker, Elkhorn South alum Brown hosts annual camp

Elliott Brown, a current Husker wide receiver and an Elkhorn South grad, hosted his annual ‘The Camp’ Saturday at his alma mater.

This is a cool story!

Brice Williams hopes to help boost his new Husker squad

Transfer Brice Williams offers his thoughts about being in Nebraska and getting to know his new Husker team.

Sports!

Star NFL RBs meet on Zoom to talk financial state of position - ESPN

Several star NFL running backs took part in a Zoom call Saturday to discuss the depressed market for players at their position.

Women’s World Cup: Sophia Smith shines for U.S. in win vs. Vietnam - Sports Illustrated

After scoring twice in the U.S.’s opening win over Vietnam, the 22-year-old already looks like the breakout star of the summer.

British Open: Brian Harman cruises to his first career major victory

Harman was never challenged Sunday en route to a dominating victory at the 151st British Open.

The Weekly Dump

Poop frequency may impact brain function, researchers say

Constipated participants who went once every 3+ days had “significantly worse cognition” researcher Chaoran Ma said.

Then There’s This

Hops for beer flourish under solar panels. They're not the only crop thriving in the shade. | AP News

A farm in Bavaria is covering its hops with solar panels, providing electricity to 250 households and shading the plants from the increasingly scorching summer heat in the process.

Woman in France hit by suspected meteorite while drinking coffee on her porch | Live Science

The woman was sat on her porch when she heard a loud "bang" from the roof and a pebble-size rock pinged into her chest. But not everyone is convinced it was a meteorite.