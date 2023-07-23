Wrestling: Three Husker Recruits All-American at Fargo Nationals

This past week, the 2023 US Marine Corps 16U and Junior National Championships were held in Fargo, N.D.

The Huskers had a trio of future wrestlers competing in the Junior divisions of both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

As for incoming freshmen (2023 signees), Nebraska had Tanner Frothinger of Idaho competing at 138 pounds in both freestyle and Greco. In freestyle, Frothinger went 3-2 and didn’t place, but he did place fifth in Greco after going 7-2 over two days. Frothinger is set to wrestle for Nebraska at 141 pounds.

Nebraska currently has two commits for its 2024 class and both competed this past week in Junior freestyle. First was Omar Ayoub, the No. 6-ranked 138-pounder in the country out of Ohio. The younger brother of current Husker Ismael Ayoub, Omar is ranked No. 32 overall on the class of 2024 Big Board by FloWrestling.

Ayoub won his first five matches before falling in the semifinal round 6-5 to Daniel Zepeda of California. Ayoub then lost his bout in the consolation semis before finishing with a 13-2 win in the 5th-place match over Kade Brown of Ohio.

Also committed for Nebraska’s 2024 class is Marco Christiansen out of Minnesota. A future 184-pounder for Nebraska, Christiansen competed this week at 182 pounds. He won his first four matches before falling to Hoke Poe of Georgia in the quarterfinal round.

Christiansen then won two matches before falling in both the consolation semis and the 5th-place match. Christiansen finished his tournament with a 6-3 record and a 6th-place finish.

After an enormous haul of 12 recruits for the Class of 2023, this year’s recruiting class should be quite small as the Huskers are set to have 21 of their 35 wrestlers on roster this season being true or redshirt freshmen.