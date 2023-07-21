Five Heart Podcast 336: T-Magic to the Hall of Fame

It’s not just Taylor Martinez, but Sam Koch, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Troy Dumas, and more are going into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, the guys discuss the newest inductees to the Hall. Among the memories shared will be “what was your favorite Taylor Martinez run?”

So while these former Huskers are heading into the Hall, a Hawaiian is coming to Nebraska, as Preston Taumua commits to the Big Red.

Also, a Husker went from Lincoln to Hollywood and is now headed to Germany to continue his basketball career.

And with “Horns Down” being a situational penalty at best in the SEC, with San Diego State in the Mountain West - with conditions, being a member of the Big Ten doesn’t seem so bad.

The Chatterfields “get weird” with some new t-shirt designs (look out Kenosha).