Friday Flakes: When Will We Start Giving Credit Where It is Due to Nebraska’s Donovan Raiola?

Is Donovan Raiola the current third rail of Nebraska football?

This is a topic that popped into my head this past week. After the commitment of the #1 player in Hawaii (Offensive Lineman Preston Taumua) I really started asking this question. Shouldn’t Donovan Raiola start getting some credit?

I also noted that all the credit may not matter if his offensive line plays poorly in 2023.

However, at this point he is pulling in some recruiting wins. Better yet, he may not be done. If he can persuade the #1 player in the state of Iowa to pick Nebraska over Alabama then the tide should start turning.

Lastly, there were some saying that Nebraska might be getting an official visit from 5-star Brandon Baker this coming fall. He is considered the top offensive lineman in the country.

So I’m willing to give credit where it is due to Donovan Raiola, particularly on the recruiting front.

Hopefully the season goes well. You know, when they play actual football.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers to host MTE

Nebraska’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule became even clearer on Wednesday.

The Huskers officially announced that they will host an extended three-game exempt multi-team event this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU will play Rider on Nov. 13, Stony Brook on Nov. 15, and Duquesne on Nov. 22, with all games held in Lincoln.

Nebraska Football Fall Camp Preview: Special Teams

Matt Rhule’s first fall camp with Nebraska football is right around the corner. The HuskerOnline team dives into what to expect from the Huskers with our position-by-position fall camp previews.

Nebraska’s special teams conclude the series. One portion of the unit is solidified. The other will be decided by a battle in fall camp.

The 3-2-1: When will Nebraska produce another HOF quarterback

When will Nebraska football produce another Hall-of-Fame quarterback?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Three takes on Nebraska 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Nebraska basketball officially announced its full 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, featuring notable changes from previous years.

Here are three immediate takeaways from the Huskers’ 11-game non-con slate this season…

Nebraska Football: E.J. Barthel talks progress at running back

Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel opened his interview with the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday night by praising how “tight-knit” his group had become this offseason.

One of the most noticeable signs of progress in that regard was how willing NU’s backs were to accept criticism – not just from their coaches but also from each other.

Lane Kiffin says state of college football is 'a disaster' - ESPN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin didn't wait for questions on the impact of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals at SEC media days on Thursday. Instead, he addressed both topics during his opening statement, calling the current state of college football a "disaster."

Northwestern talking to ex-coaches about special assistant role - ESPN

Northwestern has had discussions with former NFL and college coach Dave Wannstedt and others about a special assistant role for the 2023 season.

Comparing the best draft prospects in (recent) history - ESPN

What do Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard have in common with Diana Taurasi, John Elway and Bryce Harper? The No. 1 overall picks in this summer's NBA and NHL drafts are considered can't-miss, generational prospects in their respective sports, just like Taurasi, Elway and Harper were in their times. They're some of the best and most celebrated prospects ... ever.

'We stink right now': Frustration mounting for the Yankees after sweep by the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — On their quest to remain afloat in the absence of Aaron Judge, it looked as if the New York Yankees had received a gift from the baseball gods in the form of their schedule coming out of the All-Star break.

NBA offseason winners and losers: Lakers, Mavs did things right, but we can’t say the same for the champs

The NBA never really sleeps but it tends to power down after the last of the sickos leaves Las Vegas. There are unrestricted free agents still unsigned, restricted types still waiting on that offer and a couple of superstars still having staring contests, but by and large, the major business of the association’s 2023 offseason has concluded. So let’s get our arms around it.

