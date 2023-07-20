Thursday Flakes: Women’s World Cup, Overhead Bin Etiquette and More Lincoln Flights

Travel Flakes is back! I’ve been busy the last few weeks from going to my cousin’s wedding in Miami, celebrating my birthday and my Mom’s birthday in Canada as well as taking a family trip to the beautiful Glacier National Park last weekend. I highly recommend taking a trip down Going-to-the-Sun Road at least once in your lifetime.

Anyways let’s talk about airlines. Since it was announced that Red Way would be announcing a new destination (likely Tampa) from Lincoln next week, we started to discuss why there was such a high interest to bring in so many new flight destinations to Lincoln. Did the airline see a golden opportunity? Is there serious interest from the general public? Do Matt Rhule and Trev Alberts have an influence behind the scenes? I’m really curious to see how Red Way will continue to progress as an airline for Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 9th Women’s World Cup is also underway in Australia/New Zealand. The United States are tournament favorites and have their opening match again Vietnam on Friday night. They opened the previous Women’s World Cup with a 13-0 win over Thailand so I’m hoping the Americans will show a little bit of mercy this time when facing the Vietnamese.

Are you planning on watching the Women’s World Cup? Will you be visiting any national parks this summer? Have you ever participated in skiplagging? What happens if your carry-on bag doesn’t fit in the overhead bin? Have you flown Red Way to/from Lincoln yet? Are you watching Barbie and/or Oppenheimer this weekend? Feel free to jump into the comments below and answer all or just one of these questions above.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Northern Illinois Huskies 2023 Football Preview | Football | Corn Nation

Northern Illinois went 3-9 last season, but it was a season where the record didn’t really accurately reflect the season. Five of the losses were by ten or fewer points and three other losses were the result of having to start a fourth-string freshman walk-on at quarterback the final month of the season. The Huskies weren’t winning the MAC’s west division with healthier quarterback play, but they probably would have been closer to a bowl team than the final record indicated.

Workouts, Summer League and Signing Overseas: Sam Griesel Recaps Busy Summer | Basketball | Hail Varsity

Griesel wasn’t expecting to get drafted or even for a team to make him a priority two-way contract signing. He was hoping to work out for a team or two, gain some experience, perhaps earn a Summer League invitation and then head overseas to begin his professional career. Griesel thought if workout opportunities would come, they’d come early — and they didn’t. At least not until the week leading up to the draft when Utah, Chicago and Boson all brought him in, and he made the most of them.

Nebraska 2023 Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks | Football | Hail Varsity

The quarterback situation beyond Sims is far more uncertain. Which could be an issue. Sims hasn’t played a full season since his freshman year (2020). He started eight games in 2021 and seven last year as he succumbed to injury issues. So who do the Huskers have beyond him? Chubba Purdy stands out right away. He’s the only one in the quarterback room at this moment who has game experience playing at Nebraska.

Nebraska Recruiting: The High-Profile 2024 Targets Nebraska Could Still Land | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class continues to grow. The Huskers are at 24 commitments after Preston Taumua’s decision on in the wee central time zone hours of Monday morning. NCAA rules no longer cap classes at just 25 pledges. With the Huskers still pursuing several recruits, how large could the recruiting class actually be? It’s worth breaking down.

Huskers Announce Non-Conference Slate | Men’s Basketball | Huskers.com

A pair of matchups against Elite Eight qualifiers, a neutral-site matchup with Oregon State and a three-game Cornhusker Classic in Lincoln highlight the 2023-24 Nebraska men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Wednesday.

Dalmagro Named Husker Women’s Tennis Coach | Women’s Tennis | Huskers.com

Dalmagro comes to Nebraska after spending the 2023 season as the head coach of the Arkansas State women’s program, adding head coaching experience to a strong resume of success throughout his career. He returns to Lincoln after serving as the Huskers’ associate head coach for five seasons from 2014 to 2018, when he helped Nebraska improve its win total every season.

Best National Parks To Cool Off in This Summer | Travel | Travel Pulse

The dog days of summer are here and with them are record-breaking temperatures that have complicated travel in many parts of the country. Here are some national parks worth visiting that won’t have you running for the air conditioning.

Most and Least Expensive Destinations for a Beachfront Stay | Travel | Travel Pulse

The Hamptons are the least wallet-friendly destination for a beachfront vacation this summer, with Montauk, Southampton and East Hampton, New York ranking as the three most beach towns when it comes to accommodations in 2023.

First Carbon Capture Tool Created for Airports | Travel | Travel Pulse

The new tools, developed by IATA and Atkins are believed to be the first early-stage embodied carbon assessment tools and they’re the only tools focused specifically on airport terminal buildings. Most current tools measure carbon in general buildings and do so at a later stage in the design process. Having carbon measurements available much earlier in the design process allows the new aviation-specific tools to add far more value, says IATA.

Everything You Need to Know About Skiplagging, the Controversial Airfare Hack | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Though it may seem complicated to find those fares, the site Skiplagged has become a favorite for price-savvy travelers—and the payoff can be huge. Average Skiplagged savings on flights between San Francisco and Chicago are 55.08% less, Los Angeles and Atlanta 59.19%, Minneapolis and Detroit 63.91%, and Honolulu and Salt Lake City, 67.6%, according to Daniel Gellert, COO of Skiplagged.

6 Things You Should Never Do on a Plane, According to a Former Flight Attendant | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Reports of in-flight aggression and bad behavior on planes have increased since the pandemic. Staff shortages, politicized Covid regulations, and post-pandemic travel surges have all contributed, but it’s still no excuse for unruly incidents. “This is happening every day now,” Sara Nelson, a flight attendant and the president of the national flight attendants’ union told The Guardian.

Ultimate Guide to Overhead Bin Etiquette, According to Flight Attendants | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Regardless of where baggage goes, “as the amount of passengers in the aisle searching for space begins to grow, so does the likelihood the flight will depart late,” says Michael Clip, a flight attendant based at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. “We can’t close the door for departure until everything is put away properly. If there’s no space for bags, we need to wait for an agent to come down to the aircraft and start tagging bags to gate check them. That takes time.”

Tidy Planet: 10 Cleaning Inspirations From Around the World | Travel | Lonely Planet

Almost every culture has its own cleaning methods and traditions — and, in many cases, yearly holidays to focus on cleaning house. Meanwhile, trends like The Home Edit or the KonMari method sweep onto the scene on a regular basis, and technology is rapidly advancing to make cleaning an even more essential part of everyday life. So, whether you’re a TikTok cleaning video mega fan or just tidy-curious, here are our favorite inspirations from around the world.

13 Best Things To Do In Norway | Travel | Lonely Planet

If you can pull your gaze away from the awe-inspiring landscape for just a few brief moments, you’ll also discover cutting-edge cultural venues, historic architecture and a quietly confident restaurant scene – characteristics that often fly under the radar when it comes to discussing Norway’s charms. From cruising the fjords and camping in the wild to tasting the freshest seasonal produce, these are our favorite 13 things to do on a visit to Norway.

Grand Canyon National Park Is Making It Easier to Reserve Backcountry Camping Permits | Travel | Travel + Leisure

tarting in 2024, travelers hoping to camp in the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park will be able to reserve and pay for their spots on Recreation.gov, according to the National Park Service. The new system is expected to “streamline the backcountry permitting process.”

Flights, Car Rentals Decreased in Price This Month, According to New Report | Travel | Travel + Leisure

“Consumer prices tied to travel were broadly weak in June, with everything from airfares to the cost of rental vehicles and lodging away from home falling over the month. The eight percent drop in airfares was notable, and odds are there will be further softness in airfares due to past declines in jet fuel costs, a fading of post-pandemic ‘revenge travel,’ and domestic airline capacity back above 2019 levels,” Bernard Yaros of Moody’s Analytics Economist said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.

St John: The Tiny Island Where Robert Oppenheimer Escaped His Legacy | Travel | BBC

While Oppenheimer publicly grappled with the moral consequences of his creation after World War Two, few people know that the political fallout that followed affected Oppenheimer’s personal life so deeply that he spent many of his remaining days effectively hiding out on the tiny, remote island of St John in the US Virgin Islands.

The Little-Known Courses That Made Modern Golf | Travel | BBC

While the world knows about St Andrews, two historic courses in Edinburgh helped shape the modern game of golf.

Azerbaijan: The Caucasus’ ‘Land of Fire’ | Travel | BBC

To understand Azerbaijan, one must understand the nation’s sacred relationship with fire stemming from its ancient Zoroastrian roots.

Interesting conference realignment idea