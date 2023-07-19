Wednesday Flakes Brings You Griesel To Germany, Tour de France, & A Strained Relationship For The Mountain West

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football: Analyzing Huskers DB commit Rex Guthrie in latest edition of Blackshirt Breakdown

Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and former Husker linebacker Jay Foreman break down the film of 2024 DB Rex Guthrie.

Former Husker Sam Griesel signs with professional basketball team in Germany

The Lincoln native is joining Telekom Baskets Bonn, which plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, a pro basketball league in Germany.

Matt Rhule Speaking at THSCA Coaching School Football Assembly This Morning - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Nebraska sends contingent of coaches, staffers to Texas High School Coaches Association Coaching School in Houston.

Other News From the Sporting World

The Tour de France Is Halfway Over. Here are 6 Stories You May Have Missed. - Outside Online

Costly crashes, American close calls, and a victory salute that will make you cry—the 2023 Tour has produced plenty of memorable moments

One of America’s Wildest Thru-Hikes Is Disappearing - Backpacker

The Idaho Centennial Trail is a long trail experience that takes hikers through some of the most remote, beautiful terrain in the lower 48. But years of deferred maintenance mean that it’s in danger of vanishing into the wilderness.

Hugh Freeze, Kirby Smart among SEC Media Days winners, losers on Day 2

See the winners and losers from the second day of SEC Media Days 2023, which featured Georgia football, Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

Sources: Pac-12 will not announce new TV deal at media day this week

Over the last several months, Pac-12 conference presidents have set deadlines for a deal, none of which have been met.

Former NU football player first to open up about alleged hazing

In an exclusive interview, former Northwestern football player Lloyd Yates is the first to come forward to detail hazing allegations that led to the ouster of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

College football expansion: MWC reaches final decision on San Diego State - College Football HQ

We have an apparent conclusion to the stand-off between San Diego State and the Mountain West in the latest college football expansion drama.

Yellow Journalism

Scientist loses 25-year consciousness bet — to a philosopher - Big Think

Will we ever unravel the mystery of consciousness? Two academics made a 25-year bet on it. The scientist lost.

GWAR: Tiny Desk Concert : NPR

For nearly four decades, the band has terrorized planet Earth with its raucous stage shows, raunchy metal songs and grotesque satire. GWAR finally came to destroy the Tiny Desk, once and for all.

Harry G. Frankfurt, Philosopher With a Surprise Best Seller, Dies at 94 - The New York Times He spent his career exploring will and deceit. Then came a sudden success: a bluntly titled book that found that one strain of dishonesty with a barnyard name was worse than lying.

Donald Triplett was autism’s “Case 1”

The first man diagnosed as autistic died on June 15th, aged 89 | Obituary

The world has turned and left me here

The 5 best Weezer songs ever

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment